The Back Burner: Quick and easy garlic podi

Garlic podi, mixed with a little sesame or coconut oil or some ghee (as shown in the photo), goes best with idlis and dosas. (Photo credits: Pooja Pillai)

Garlic is one of my top five favourite ingredients, so if I get a chance to spice up a meal with a punch of garlic, I grab it. After the basic molagapodi, this garlic podi is one of my favourite chutney/podi recipes because, it makes sure that even on days when the dosa or idli is utterly indifferent, the beautiful, bold flavour of garlic is available to turn the meal around.

This is a very easy recipe that takes about 15 minutes to make, so there’s no reason for you to not prepare a batch right away.

Ingredients:

Urad dal – ½ cup

Chana dal – ½ cup

Dried red chillies – 6-7 (adjust according to potency)

Coriander seeds – 2 tbsp

Garlic cloves – 10-12

Oil (optional) – 2 tsp

Salt, to taste

Method:

Spicy and aromatic, garlic podi makes a nice change from the usual molagapodi. My batch isn’t as red as I would have liked it to be because I didn’t have any dried Kashmiri chillies on hand. (Photo credits: Pooja Pillai) Spicy and aromatic, garlic podi makes a nice change from the usual molagapodi. My batch isn’t as red as I would have liked it to be because I didn’t have any dried Kashmiri chillies on hand. (Photo credits: Pooja Pillai)

* Either dry roast the following ingredients in order or use a little oil: urad dal and chana dal, dried red chillies, coriander seeds and, finally, garlic. The dals should be golden and aromatic, the chillies should puff up, the coriander seeds should be fragrant and the garlic should be lightly browned.

* Allow the ingredients to cool completely and then grind to as fine a texture as you like.

* Mix with sesame or coconut oil or ghee and eat with idlis, dosas or rice.

* If stored in an air-tight container, this podi can last upto a month.

