Monday, September 14, 2020
Amid travel restrictions, ‘plane cafes’ in Thailand are an instant hit

Aboard the 'plane cafes', passengers (or customers) can order food and even take a survey of the cockpit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 14, 2020 1:20:51 pm
plane cafes, thailand, indianexpress.com, coronavirus travel, travel restrictions, indianexpressThailand now have 'plane cafes'. (Source: Representational/Unsplash)

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, that has put a stop to people’s travel plans, a few airplanes in Thailand have been turned into cafes to recreate the experiences of air travel while offering a fine dining experience to customers. Aboard the ‘plane cafes’, passengers (or customers) can order food and even take a survey of the cockpit. They are also given boarding passes to resemble the actual flying experience and have become an instant hit among the masses, as per reports.

According to AFP, at least two of these cafes are already operational in Thailand. While one is a retired commercial flight set up in the coastal city of Pattaya, the other one is stationed at the headquarters of the national carrier, Thai Airways, in Bangkok.

While Thailand was the first country to report a COVID case outside of China, it has since registered a low toll with 3,400+ cases seeing 3,312 recoveries and 58 deaths, as per Google’s Coronavirus Alert Statistics.

Interestingly, India also has an airplane restaurant named ‘Runway1‘ which uses an Airbus A320. The converted airplane makes for an unusual dining room with a menu comprising multi-cuisine classic offerings including North Indian, continental, and Chinese food.

