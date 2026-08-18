Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, 51, avoids curd rice: ‘It’s been a long time’

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who recently turned 51, once opened up about his diet in an interview that has resurfaced online. When asked to choose between a pastry, a burger, or curd rice, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor revealed he eats none of them. “I don’t eat any of these. I avoid dairy and don’t eat bread, so no burger. It’s been a long time since I stopped eating these. But I may enjoy my sweet, sometime. Very rare,” he told Eagle Media Works in a 2022 interview in Telugu.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from this candid admission, we asked an expert about not having dairy in one’s diet.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said curd rice is by no means unhealthy, and a healthy person has no reason to give it up just because it contains both rice and curd; on the contrary, curd can supply protein, calcium, and helpful bacteria that aid digestion. “The issue rather lies in the quantity, the kind of rice used and the other ingredients that are included in the dish,” said Sheikh.

There are, nevertheless, personal reasons why a person might decide to avoid curd. Sheikh mentioned that those who are lactose intolerant, allergic to milk protein, or who have certain digestive sensitivities may suffer from bloating, discomfort, or other symptoms after consuming dairy. “In these situations, it may be suitable to avoid or alter one’s dairy intake,” said Sheikh.

Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sheikh also stressed that curd rice made with polished white rice might not be very filling and could give a fairly high carbohydrate intake for someone who is trying to manage their weight or blood sugar. “However, this does not mean that one has to avoid curd rice completely; it can be made more balanced by reducing the amount of rice and by adding vegetables, seeds or a protein-rich side dish,” shared Goyal.

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It is just as important not to regard a celebrity’s personal food preferences as if they were a general health rule. “Although Mahesh Babu has his own dietary approach and fitness objectives, the diet that is suitable for an actor leading a highly organised lifestyle need not be necessary for all people,” said Sheikh.

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For the average person, it is more important not to worry about a single food item. “If you do eat curd rice, then make sure that you eat only a reasonable amount, use a good quality curd, and serve it with vegetables as well as an adequate amount of protein. A balanced diet doesn’t mean that you have to give up foods that are familiar. It is generally a matter of getting the quantity and the overall mix correct,” shared Sheikh.