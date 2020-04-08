Like chai? Begin your day with these easy immunity-boosting tea recipes

Have you tried making these types of chai at home? (Photo: File/Representative Image) Have you tried making these types of chai at home? (Photo: File/Representative Image)

Most of us like our tea a particular way, but it is not a bad idea to experiment once in a while and try new ways of preparing the brew, considering an extensive variety is available these days. So we thought of helping you add some distinct flavours to your chai session today, straight from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

The chef, in an Instagram post, shared that when down with a cold and flu, one looks forward to having something warm. So why not make immunity-boosting teas? While his all-time favourite combination of tea is tulsi leaves mixed with turmeric, ginger and tea leaves in boiling water, he shares three other easy to make immunity-boosting teas in the video.

Gud Wali Chai

Ingredients

6-8 – Cardamom

8-10 – Black peppercorns

1tsp – Fennel seeds

2 cups – Milk

1 inch – Ginger

2-3tsps – Tea leaves

1tsp – Prepared mixture

1/4 cup – Jaggery or gud

Method

*Using a mortar and pestle, crush cardamom, black peppercorns and fennel seeds.

*Take a pan. Boil milk. Switch off the flame. Add grated ginger. Add tea leaves and prepared mixture. Mix it. Give it a boil.

*Add jaggery. Let it come to a boil. Strain and serve.

Masala Chai

Ingredients

4 – Green cardamom

1-2 – Cloves

1 inch – Cinnamon stick

1 – Black peppercorn

A pinch – Fennel seeds

1 inch – Ginger

1 1/2 cups – Water

1tbsp – Tea leaves

1/2 cup – Milk

1 1/2tbsp – Sugar

Method

*Using a pestle and mortar, crush all the spices except ginger. Crush is separately.

*Take a container. Boil water. Add tea leaves. Add the crushed spices and ginger. Boil it. Add milk. Add sugar. Strain and serve.

Kashmiri Kahwa

Ingredients

3 cups – Water

8-9 – Crushed cardamom

1 inch – Cinnamon stick

Few strands – Saffron

1tbsp – Regular tea leaves

5-6 – Roughly chopped almonds

1/4 cup – Honey

Method

Take a pan. Add water. Add crushed cardamom. Add cinnamon. Add a few saffron strands. Add tea leaves. Add almonds. Add honey. Strain and serve.

Which one are you trying today?

