Like chai? Begin your day with these easy immunity-boosting tea recipes

Most of us like our tea a particular way, but it is not a bad idea to experiment once in a while and try new ways of preparing the brew, considering an extensive variety is available these days. So we thought of helping you add some distinct flavours to your chai session today, straight from chef Sanjeev Kapoor.
Nothing else will calm the senses & act as a shield to your body in these testing times of #COVID19, than the good ol’ chai. I’ve picked these 3 popular teas for you each distinct than the other. Serve these to your loved ones & enjoy a grand tea party while you #StayHome #ImmunityBoosters
The chef, in an Instagram post, shared that when down with a cold and flu, one looks forward to having something warm. So why not make immunity-boosting teas? While his all-time favourite combination of tea is tulsi leaves mixed with turmeric, ginger and tea leaves in boiling water, he shares three other easy to make immunity-boosting teas in the video.
Gud Wali Chai
Ingredients
6-8 – Cardamom
8-10 – Black peppercorns
1tsp – Fennel seeds
2 cups – Milk
1 inch – Ginger
2-3tsps – Tea leaves
1tsp – Prepared mixture
1/4 cup – Jaggery or gud
Method
*Using a mortar and pestle, crush cardamom, black peppercorns and fennel seeds.
*Take a pan. Boil milk. Switch off the flame. Add grated ginger. Add tea leaves and prepared mixture. Mix it. Give it a boil.
*Add jaggery. Let it come to a boil. Strain and serve.
Masala Chai
Ingredients
4 – Green cardamom
1-2 – Cloves
1 inch – Cinnamon stick
1 – Black peppercorn
A pinch – Fennel seeds
1 inch – Ginger
1 1/2 cups – Water
1tbsp – Tea leaves
1/2 cup – Milk
1 1/2tbsp – Sugar
Method
*Using a pestle and mortar, crush all the spices except ginger. Crush is separately.
*Take a container. Boil water. Add tea leaves. Add the crushed spices and ginger. Boil it. Add milk. Add sugar. Strain and serve.
Kashmiri Kahwa
Ingredients
3 cups – Water
8-9 – Crushed cardamom
1 inch – Cinnamon stick
Few strands – Saffron
1tbsp – Regular tea leaves
5-6 – Roughly chopped almonds
1/4 cup – Honey
Method
Take a pan. Add water. Add crushed cardamom. Add cinnamon. Add a few saffron strands. Add tea leaves. Add almonds. Add honey. Strain and serve.
Which one are you trying today?
