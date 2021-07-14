Craving tea in this rainy weather? Try these healthier alternatives instead

Tea is something that most Indians enjoy drinking. Especially in the monsoon season. So it is only appropriate that we talk about the healthy benefits of this drink. In many households, tea is considered sacred, prepared with a lot of love and savoured by all members of the family.

But, it is time to break the monotony. While traditional tea is prepared with a few basic ingredients, namely milk, water, sugar, and tea leaves, there are many healthier alternatives that you must experiment with.

Dolly Kumar, founder and director at Cosmic Nutracos suggests five ways in which you can make your chai craving healthy. Read on.

Green tea: It is unoxidized, and the most popular type of tea found across the world. With far less caffeine, it is made of camellia sinensis leaves. They are picked, dried and heat-treated for preventing any oxidation. Available in different flavors like cardamom, tulsi, lemon, ginger, honey, mint and jasmine, this tea has an earthy flavour and many health benefits.

Iced green tea: If you are looking for a quick summer drink but a healthier one, try iced green tea. All you have to do is boil water, let it cool down a bit. Add it to a jar with green tea bags and let it brew for five minutes. Pour the brewed tea into a glass with ice cubes and add a freshly-sliced lemon or mint. You can also add sugar or honey for flavour. For this, you can experiment with different green tea flavours.

Infusion tea: Infusions are teas with the base as green tea mixed with the infusion of flower, leaf or other organic products. It not only enhances the taste, but has health benefits, too. It brings calmness and soothes the mind and body. This healthier choice comes in the flavour of rose, moringa, hibiscus and chamomile. Apart from its aroma, a cup of brewed flavoured tea is excellent for the throat and sinuses.

Black tea: Another popular tea consumed worldwide, black tea is called red tea in China, the country of its origin. Fully oxidized, the tea has a strong flavour based on region and its type. For instance, Assam Tea or Darjeeling Tea is different in flavour from English Breakfast Tea or Earl Grey. You can uplift the plain black tea with the natural aroma of ginger or cardamom. There is evidence that drinking black tea reduces the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney stones and other diseases.

Herbal tea: Made from dried herbs, fruits and flowers like chamomile, ginger, hibiscus, lemongrass, peppermint, etc., herbal tea doesn’t have any caffeine and isn’t made of leaves, like most teas. Ideal for people who have dietary restrictions, it is another healthy alternative that offers a fruity, delicate taste and sweet aroma.

