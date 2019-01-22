Everyone’s cup of tea: Here is how our neighbouring countries serve this beverage

There’s nothing like a hot cup of tea on a cold, windy day. For most people, especially in Asia, where tea is said to have found its roots, a piping hot cup of tea is what makes their day. Not only do people drink tea as a refreshing beverage, in many places, the art and discipline of making and serving tea can take years to master.

Advertising

From bubble tea in a Taiwan to seven layered tea in Bangladesh, here are some unique ways how people in different countries serve this popular beverage.

Dhaka

While we have a lot of options when it comes to preparing tea these days, this tea-maker from Dhaka has managed to master the art of making layered tea. Naming his seven layered chai ‘Rangdhonu’, meaning rainbow, it is sold at 70 Bangladeshi taka, that is around 59 rupees.

It is served on the second floor of Khilgaon Taltola Super Market in Dhaka and for people who need a toned down version, he does a three-layered and five-layered tea as well. Check out his video here.

Advertising

In case you were wondering about its origin, according to Xinhua news agency’s report, about a decade ago, a tea vendor named Romesh Ram Gour in northeastern Moulvibazar district came up with a recipe for this seven layered tea. Tea lovers in Dhaka used to travel for hours just to take a sip of this legendary and unique tea. Even if he kept his recipe a trade secret, people started imitating and plating out similar versions of the famous tea.

Malaysia

The Malaysians are known for their teh tarik or pulled tea. Deriving its name from the pouring process of “pulling” the drink during preparation and getting a frothy consistency, this Malaysian Ceylon milk tea preparation is quite a winner when it comes to texture and flavour.

Japan

In Japan, making and serving tea is considered to be a discipline. The Japanese tea ceremony, also called the Way of Tea, is a Japanese cultural activity involving the ceremonial preparation and presentation of tea.



The art of its performance is called temae and mostly, matcha or powdered Japanese tea is the preferred choice of tea.

While they have carefully charted out various teas and rituals for different occasions, the powdered green tea matcha is the usually the preferred blend. It is generally served with sweets to play against its bitter flavour.

Taiwan

A modern and increasingly popular innovation in Taiwan is the bubble tea. It’s a high-end calorie treat with a base of ice tea made of black, green, jasmine or oolong tea, blended together with powdered milk and sugar syrup. But the bubbles to which it owes its name are just a few balls of tapioca which turns it into a starchy white grain.

China

People in China like their tea to be fermented which involves microbial fermentation and oxidation of the tea leaves after they have been dried and rolled.

Tibet

The Tibetan butter tea also known as po cha is made from yak milk and is a rather salty beverage. The tea leaves are steeped in boiling hot water for several hours and the strained out liquid is then mixed with yak butter and salt.

Advertising

Which one would you like to try?