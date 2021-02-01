scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 01, 2021
Budget 2021

Not just Dalgona coffee, people are now making ‘Tea Bombs’; know about the viral food trend

With Tea Bombs, you can make tea in just two minutes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 12:45:51 pm
tea bombTea Bombs are going viral on Instagram. (Source: sugar.andspiceco/Instagram)

Amid pandemic food trends, Dalgona coffee emerged as one of the popular recipes. And now food enthusiasts have come up with a new tea variety — one that you can make in just two minutes.

Known as ‘Tea Bombs’, the new food trend takes off from “Hot Chocolate Bombs’ that also went viral recently. These are balls made of sugar, corn syrup, and other ingredients — from edible glitter to crushed flower petals — put in a cup, and then hot water is poured in it.

Wondering how it works? Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Melisa (@melssweetness)

Tea Bombs are made with some select flavours like chamomile, lavender, earl grey, white tea, or simple green or lemon tea. While some Tea Bombs contain teabags, others are filled with leaves.

Also Read |Tsunami cake: Have you tried this delicious viral food trend?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Sweet Flow (@thesweetflowbakery)

Food enthusiasts have also gone to the extent of having it like a health drink, adding the necessary ingredients, for instance, for vitamin B intake and antioxidants. Here’s an example:

Would you like to drink Tea Bombs?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Sara Ali Khan to Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (25 Jan-31 Jan)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement