Not just Dalgona coffee, people are now making ‘Tea Bombs’; know about the viral food trend

Amid pandemic food trends, Dalgona coffee emerged as one of the popular recipes. And now food enthusiasts have come up with a new tea variety — one that you can make in just two minutes.

Known as ‘Tea Bombs’, the new food trend takes off from “Hot Chocolate Bombs’ that also went viral recently. These are balls made of sugar, corn syrup, and other ingredients — from edible glitter to crushed flower petals — put in a cup, and then hot water is poured in it.

Wondering how it works? Take a look:

Tea Bombs are made with some select flavours like chamomile, lavender, earl grey, white tea, or simple green or lemon tea. While some Tea Bombs contain teabags, others are filled with leaves.

Food enthusiasts have also gone to the extent of having it like a health drink, adding the necessary ingredients, for instance, for vitamin B intake and antioxidants. Here’s an example:

Would you like to drink Tea Bombs?

