Is your tea adulterated with exhausted leaves? Here’s a simple test to find out

Tea is one such beverage that most of us consume on a daily basis. So, who would not ideally prefer good quality tea? That said, the tea leaves you consume may also be adulterated, sometimes with harmful colourants or even iron flakes. To test it, all you need to do is conduct a simple experiment at home.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recommended a text to detect exhausted leaves adulteration in the tea you consume. Here are the steps:

*Take a filter paper.

*Spread the tea leaves on the filter paper.

*Sprinkle some water to make the filter paper wet.

*Wash the filter paper under tap water.

*Now observe the stains on the filter paper against light.

*Unadulterated tea leaves with leave no stain on the filter paper as opposed to adulterated tea leaves. The filter paper with adulterated tea leaves will have blackish brown stains on it.

