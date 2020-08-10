Replace traditional milk tea with this tasty, herbal preparation

Try this easy recipe today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try this easy recipe today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Indians love their tea. Many can’t even think of beginning their day without a strong cuppa. However, anything in excess is bad for the body, and the same applies for tea as well. So, if you want to get over your tea addiction, we have something that might help you. Recently Ayurvedic doctor Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared an easy recipe of a herbal tea without milk and tea leaves which can be a good alternative for regular tea. The recipe was originally shared by Satvik Movement, a non-profit health education platform.

This is what Dr Bhavsar had to say: “This herbal tea is a replacement for the traditional Indian tea made using milk and tea leaves. It helps get rid of tea addiction. It is made using a blend of herbs and natural flavours, without milk and tea leaves. You can use any fresh herb to make this tea – rosemary, curry leaves, tulsi, rose.”

Here’s how it is made.

Ingredients

Serves 2

2-3 inches – Lemongrass stems, chopped

2 inches – Cinnamon sticks

6 no – Green cardamom buds

½ inch – Coin ginger

2 cups – Water

1 tsp – Jaggery

Instead of lemongrass, you can use rosemary, curry leaves, tulsi or rose

ALSO READ | Like chai? Begin your day with these easy immunity-boosting tea recipes

Method

*Take a saucepan, add the water and bring it to a boil.

*Crush the lemongrass stems, cinnamon sticks, cardamom buds and ginger in a mortar and pestle. Add to the water and cover the pan for three minutes, to let the flavours infuse.

*Strain the tea through the strainer into cups.

*If you like your tea sweetened, add jaggery and serve.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd