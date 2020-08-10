scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 10, 2020
Top News

Replace traditional milk tea with this tasty, herbal preparation

Count on this easy herbal remedy to fight your milk tea addiction

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 10, 2020 9:10:50 am
tea addiction, remedies for tea addiction, tea addict, home remedies, herbal teas, satvik movement, ayurveda, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, immunity Try this easy recipe today. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Indians love their tea. Many can’t even think of beginning their day without a strong cuppa. However, anything in excess is bad for the body, and the same applies for tea as well. So, if you want to get over your tea addiction, we have something that might help you. Recently Ayurvedic doctor Dr Dixa Bhavsar shared an easy recipe of a herbal tea without milk and tea leaves which can be a good alternative for regular tea. The recipe was originally shared by Satvik Movement, a non-profit health education platform.

This is what Dr Bhavsar had to say: “This herbal tea is a replacement for the traditional Indian tea made using milk and tea leaves. It helps get rid of tea addiction. It is made using a blend of herbs and natural flavours, without milk and tea leaves. You can use any fresh herb to make this tea – rosemary, curry leaves, tulsi, rose.”

View this post on Instagram

This herbal tea is a replacement for the traditional Indian tea made using milk and tea leaves☕️🌿⁣ ⁣🌹 It helps get rid off tea addiction. It is made using a blend of herbs and natural flavours, without milk and tea leaves. You can use any fresh herb to make this tea – rosemary, curry leaves, tulsi, rose.⁣ ⁣⁣🌱 INGREDIENTS : (SERVES 2⁣⁣) • 2-3 inches of lemongrass stems, chopped⁣⁣ • Cinnamon sticks, 2 inches⁣⁣ • 6 green cardamom buds⁣⁣ • 1⁄2 inch coin ginger⁣⁣ • 2 cups of water⁣⁣ • 1 teaspoon jaggery (optional)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣🍃 Substitution Instead of lemongrass, you can use rosemary, curry leaves, tulsi or rose.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣🌷 METHOD⁣⁣ • Take a saucepan, add the water and bring it to a boil.⁣⁣ • Crush the lemongrass steams, cinnamon sticks, cardamom buds & ginger in a mortar and pestle. Add to the water and cover the pan for 3 minutes, to let the flavours infuse.⁣⁣ • Strain the tea through the strainer into cups.⁣⁣ • If you like your tea sweetened, add jaggery from the top and serve.⁣⁣ 🌸 (Credits: @satvicmovement)

A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls) on

Here’s how it is made.

Ingredients

Serves 2

2-3 inches – Lemongrass stems, chopped
2 inches – Cinnamon sticks
6 no – Green cardamom buds
½ inch – Coin ginger
2 cups – Water
1 tsp – Jaggery

Instead of lemongrass, you can use rosemary, curry leaves, tulsi or rose

ALSO READ | Like chai? Begin your day with these easy immunity-boosting tea recipes

Method

*Take a saucepan, add the water and bring it to a boil.
*Crush the lemongrass stems, cinnamon sticks, cardamom buds and ginger in a mortar and pestle. Add to the water and cover the pan for three minutes, to let the flavours infuse.
*Strain the tea through the strainer into cups.
*If you like your tea sweetened, add jaggery and serve.

Would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From satin dresses to LBD, Miheeka Bajaj is here to give you fashion goals

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 10: Latest News

Advertisement