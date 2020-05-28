Say cheers to good old chaas or buttermilk this summer

Count on this summer drink for good health. (Source: Tarla Dalal/Instagram) Count on this summer drink for good health. (Source: Tarla Dalal/Instagram)

Dehydration is common during summers, even if you are inside your house. Which is why it is extremely important to consume adequate amounts of water throughout the day. But you can always add some flavours and make the drink interesting. In fact, a glass of lip-smacking chaas or buttermilk can be your friend. Made with curd, it not only helps cool down the body but is also good for gut health. Instead of just mixing curd with plain water and salt, try this lip-smacking chaas made with some additional Indian spices that add to the taste!

Check out the recipe below:

Here is a recipe from chef Tarla Dalal.

“The most popular Indian drink, chaas or plain chaas is called plain buttermilk outside India. Plain chaas is made from dahi (curd), water and salt. We have added a bit of jeera and spices to give it an Indian flavour.”

Say cheers to chaas.

Preparation time: 5 mins; cooking time: 1 min; total time: 6 mins

Makes; 4 glasses

Ingredients

2 cups – Fresh curd (dahi), whisked

1tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera) powder

1/2tsp – Ginger-green chilli paste

1/2tsp – Black salt (sanchal)

salt to taste

1tsp – Oil

1/4tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera)

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

For garnish

2tbsp – Finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Method

*Mix the curd, cumin seeds powder, ginger-green chilli paste, black salt, salt in a deep bowl and mix well.

*Add four cups of chilled water and whisk well. Keep aside.

*For the tempering, heat oil in a small pan and add the cumin seeds. When the seeds crackle, add asafoetida and pour the tempering over buttermilk.

*Garnish with coriander and serve chilled.

Here is another recipe by chef Sanjeev Kapoor that you can try:

This is the best way to beat the scorching summer heat!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd