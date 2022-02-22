Craving something tasty yet healthy? Here’s a recipe for pan-fried ‘zoodles’ with sesame and paneer

Healthy eating is non-negotiable, even if you occasionally eat cheat-meals. While preparing food, one has to be mindful of adding certain ingredients that can boost immunity. But that does not mean the taste will have to be compromised.

This week, give your taste buds a reason to rejoice and your gut to feel happy, by preparing a gluten-free, easy recipe of pan-fried zoodles (zucchini noodles), a perfect accompaniment to the dinner menu with the goodness of protein and healthy fats.

The recipe is courtesy of celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. Read on.

Ingredients:

1 medium zucchini

30 grams paneer

1 onion

½ teaspoon lemon juice

3-4 sprigs chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon roasted sesame seeds

1 teaspoon Oleev olive pomace oil

Black pepper and salt as per taste

Method:

* With the help of a spiralizer, spiralise zucchini into the shape of noodles. Dice paneer and cut onion in small pieces.

* Transfer these noodles to a bowl and keep it aside.

* In a non-stick skillet, heat 1 teaspoon of Oleev olive pomace oil and saute paneer on high heat until it turns golden brown in colour.

* Then add the leftover ingredients along with zoodles and stir. Add roasted sesame seeds alongside.

* Keep it on low flame only for 2-3 minutes and stir.

* Serve hot with sprinkled lemon juice, oregano and fresh cilantro.

Nutritional benefits:

According to the nutritionist, zucchini is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds. It is rich in vitamin A, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin K.

Oleev olive pomace oil, on the other hand, is rich in almost 80 per cent monounsaturated fats (MUFA) that can help lower cholesterol levels. It should be noted that olive pomace oil has a higher heat tolerance and doesn’t lose any of its nutritional value, making it perfect for Indian kitchens. With sesame and paneer, this dish is a wholesome and nutritionally-rich dinner menu.

Would you like to try?

