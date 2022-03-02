Make balti butter paneer at home with this simple recipe

Are you bored of eating the same kind of food every day? Everyday cooking can be monotonous, so it is only necessary to make it interesting from time to time. There are many delectable options that you can consider using ingredients already available in your kitchen. Remember, tasty eating does not mean compromising on your health.

If you are looking for a simple and delicious recipe this week — especially a dinner menu — without having to burn a hole in your pocket, try balti butter paneer, which is a popular dish in the Indian subcontinent.

While there are many delectable paneer delicacies, this one combines various vegetables like tomato and onion to make a lip-smacking gravy dish that is healthy and can be consumed with both rice and roti.

Read more for the step-by-step process, courtesy of Godrej Vikhroli Cucina.

Ingredients

– Paneer 300 g

– Curd 150 ml

– Capsicum 60 g (optional)

– Almond/cashew paste 50 g

– Red chilli powder 10 g

– Bay leaf (crushed) 2

– Clove powder ¼ teaspoon

– Cinnamon powder ¼ teaspoon

– Garam masala powder 1 teaspoon

– Ginger 1½ inch

– Garlic 5 pieces

– Tomato (pureed) 400 g

– Butter 75 g

– Medium-sized onions 2 (finely chopped)

– Coriander leaves ½ bunch

– Cream 60 ml

– Whole garam masala 5 g

– Godrej Sunflower Oil 15 ml

– Salt to taste

Method

1. Blend curd, almond paste, red chilli powder, crushed bay leaf, clove powder, cinnamon powder, garam masala, ginger and garlic paste, tomato puree and salt together.

2. Cut paneer into 2 cm cubes and capsicum into 2 cm squares.

3. Marinate the paneer pieces in this mixture for 1 hour.

4. Heat oil and butter together and add whole garam masala; when it crackles, add finely-chopped onions and fry for 3 minutes.

5. Add marinated paneer pieces and capsicum cubes, stir-fry for a minute.

6. Add the rest of the marinade and mix well.

7. Cook over low heat till done. The marinade will change into a buttery gravy and assume a deep orange colour.

8. Add half the chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Give one boil.

9. Add cream, stir well, bring to boil.

10. Serve hot, garnished with the rest of the chopped coriander leaves.

