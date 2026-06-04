TasteAtlas picks Chingri Malai Curry among ‘best shrimp dishes in the world’; we trace its origins

TasteAtlas recently named its list of the “Best shrimp dishes in the world,” with Chingri Malai Curry claiming a spot at number 11. Prepared with prawns simmered in a creamy coconut milk gravy infused with spices such as garam masala, turmeric, and chilli, Chingri Malai Curry is one of Bengal’s most celebrated dishes.

But beyond its irresistible flavour lies a fascinating question that has intrigued food historians for years: Is the dish’s name derived from “malai” (cream), or does it have roots in the Malay world?

Chef and food author Sadaf Hussain believes the answer is more layered than popular food folklore suggests. He shared with indianexpress.com, “Chingri Malai Curry is a classic. Yes, it may carry some similarities with the Malay or Malaysian culinary world, but if you look at it as a separate dish with its own identity, the picture becomes much more nuanced.”