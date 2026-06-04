TasteAtlas picks Chingri Malai Curry among ‘best shrimp dishes in the world’; we trace its origins

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TasteAtlas recently named its list of the “Best shrimp dishes in the world,” with Chingri Malai Curry claiming a spot at number 11. Prepared with prawns simmered in a creamy coconut milk gravy infused with spices such as garam masala, turmeric, and chilli, Chingri Malai Curry is one of Bengal’s most celebrated dishes.
But beyond its irresistible flavour lies a fascinating question that has intrigued food historians for years: Is the dish’s name derived from “malai” (cream), or does it have roots in the Malay world?
Chef and food author Sadaf Hussain believes the answer is more layered than popular food folklore suggests. He shared with indianexpress.com, “Chingri Malai Curry is a classic. Yes, it may carry some similarities with the Malay or Malaysian culinary world, but if you look at it as a separate dish with its own identity, the picture becomes much more nuanced.”
According to him, the historical relationship between Bengal and Southeast Asia cannot be ignored. Trade routes, colonial encounters, and cultural exchanges connected the two regions for centuries, creating opportunities for culinary influences to travel across borders.
“When I think of Bengal and Malaysia, I think of their historical connections, colonial legacies, trade routes, and cultural exchanges. There are certainly overlaps, but both cuisines still retain their own distinct identities,” he explains.
Hussain points to dishes such as Malaysian laksa and Singapore’s Udang Masak Lemak—both coconut-based seafood preparations- as examples of how similarities can emerge across regions connected by trade and geography.
“If you compare these dishes with historical records and archival material, you’ll notice interesting parallels. Looking at historical travel and trade between Bengal and the Malay world, one can certainly identify points of overlap,” he says.
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“If you compare Bengali Chingri Malai Curry with Singaporean or Malaysian coconut-based curries, the differences become clear. Malaysian and Singaporean cuisines typically use ingredients such as lemongrass and galangal, whereas Bengali versions do not,” he notes.
The Bengali preparation instead relies on ingredients and spice combinations that are deeply rooted in the region’s culinary traditions. Historical cookbooks, he adds, further reinforce the distinction.
“Even when the broad structure of a dish appears similar, the flavour profiles are quite different.”
Another explanation for the resemblance could simply be shared ingredients rather than direct borrowing. “Large prawns are available in both regions, and coconuts are abundant across South and Southeast Asia. Combining seafood with coconut milk is not exactly a culinary mystery,” says Hussain.
Perhaps the biggest source of confusion is the word “malai” itself. Today, many people associate malai with dairy cream, leading to assumptions that the dish either contains cream or derives its name from the Malay world. Hussain argues that both interpretations deserve closer scrutiny.
“There is considerable confusion surrounding the word ‘malai’. In North India today, people generally associate malai with dairy cream. However, that is not necessarily the context here,” he says.
According to him, the traditional richness of the dish comes not from dairy cream but from coconut milk.
“In many modern restaurant versions, actual dairy cream is added to enhance richness. But traditionally, the creaminess comes from coconut milk. Coconut milk naturally provides that rich, creamy texture, and historically, that is what was used while preparing this dish.”
For Hussain, one of the strongest clues comes from Bengali culinary literature.
“If we look at Bipradas Mukhopadhyay’s cookbook Pakpranali, the dish is referred to as ‘Malai’ and not ‘Malay’. This distinction is important,” he says.
The cookbook contains several recipes shaped by colonial-era influences, yet the dish is not presented as a Malay import. “That suggests that the dish was understood as a local Bengali preparation in its own right, rather than being explicitly identified as a Malaysian influence,”
adds Hussain.
“If you’re in Delhi and craving Chingri Malai Curry right now, these are the places I would suggest,” says Hussain:
TasteAtlas ranked Prawn Koliwada and Achari Jhinga in 57th and 67 place, respectively.