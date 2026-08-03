TasteAtlas lists hing among ‘World’s Stinkiest Foods’; internet reacts: ‘Asafoetida? Seriously’

Asafoetida, or hing, has long been a staple in Indian kitchens, prized for the distinctive aroma and depth of flavour it lends to dals, curries and vegetable dishes. While many home cooks consider it an indispensable spice, its strong smell has often divided opinion, especially among those unfamiliar with its culinary use. Recently, that debate resurfaced after food guide TasteAtlas included asafoetida in its list of “The World’s Stinkiest Foods”, describing it simply as a “pungent raisin spice” without assigning it a rating.

In the caption accompanying its Instagram post, TasteAtlas explained that many foods with powerful smells have historical roots in survival rather than novelty. It wrote, “Nobody invented these foods to shock people on the internet. They exist because humans had to preserve whatever they caught or harvested, or starve.” The post added, “Before cold storage, you fermented, salted, or buried your food to survive. French winemakers washed cheese rinds until bacteria took over. Arctic hunters packed seabirds into seal skins (kiviak) to make it through winter, while fishermen in Iceland and South Korea let shark and skate age until the ammonia could knock you back (hákarl, hongeo-hoe).” It concluded, “The smell is intense, but behind it is plain survival and centuries of local habit.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The inclusion of hing sparked strong reactions online, particularly from Indian users who argued that its aroma is being misunderstood. One user commented, “Asafoetida is not stinky lol 😂 it gives a garlic-like pungent smell to foods that don’t have garlic.” Another wrote, “Asafoetida isn’t stinky, it’s actually strong in flavor and not for faint hearted.” A third simply questioned the listing, saying, “Asafoetida? Seriously?”

The discussion raises an interesting question about how cultural familiarity shapes our perception of smell and taste, and whether foods considered unpleasant in one part of the world are valued delicacies in another.

Why does hing smell so strong and why does cooking change its flavour?

Ashlesha Joshi, Fitness Dietician and Nutritionist at Tone 30 Pilates, tells indianexpress.com, “Asafoetida owes its intense aroma to sulphur-containing volatile compounds, many of which are chemically similar to those found in garlic and onions. In its raw form, these compounds are highly concentrated, producing a sharp and pungent smell that many people find overpowering.”

However, she notes that when hing is added to hot oil or ghee, these volatile compounds undergo chemical changes that mellow their intensity. The result is a savoury, umami-rich flavour that enhances the overall dish without leaving behind the harsh aroma associated with the raw spice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas) Story continues below this ad

How do biology and culture shape the way we perceive hing?

Our perception of smell is influenced by both biology and experience. Joshi says, “Genetics determine how sensitive an individual is to certain aroma compounds, which explains why some people perceive hing as pleasantly savoury while others find it unpleasantly strong. At the same time, cultural exposure plays a major role.”

People who grow up eating foods seasoned with hing are more likely to associate its aroma with comfort and flavour. The expert states that repeated exposure helps the brain recognise it as a familiar and desirable smell rather than an offensive one. This is why food preferences often vary widely across cultures.

What are the health benefits, recommended usage and precautions?

Asafoetida is typically used in very small quantities, Joshi says, so it is not a significant source of nutrients. Its value lies more in its bioactive compounds than its nutritional contribution. Research suggests it possesses antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, with the strongest evidence supporting its traditional use in relieving gas, bloating and digestive discomfort.

“However, many of these findings are based on laboratory and animal studies, and more robust human research is needed before making definitive health claims. From a culinary perspective, a small pinch is usually sufficient to provide flavour and digestive benefits. People taking blood-thinning medications, those with bleeding disorders, or individuals who are pregnant should exercise caution and seek medical advice before consuming large amounts or using hing as a supplement, as concentrated intake may not be appropriate in these situations,” concludes Joshi.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.