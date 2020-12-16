Tamil Nadu girl cooks 46 dishes in 58 minutes; creates world record

SN Lakshmi Sai Sri, who created the world record. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

SN Lakshmi Sai Sri, a young girl from Tamil Nadu, entered the UNICO Book of World Records by cooking 46 dishes in 58 minutes in Chennai.

Lakshmi revealed she developed an interest in cooking while learning it from her mother. “I have learned cooking from my mother. I am very happy that I have achieved this milestone,” she was quoted as saying.

The young chef started cooking during the lockdown, her mother N Kalaimagal said.

SN Lakshmi Sai Sri made 46 dishes (Source: ANI/Twitter) SN Lakshmi Sai Sri made 46 dishes (Source: ANI/Twitter)

“I cook a different traditional cuisine of Tamil Nadu. During the lockdown, my daughter used to spend her time with me in the kitchen. When I was discussing her interest in cooking with my husband, he suggested that she should make an attempt on world record on culinary activity. That’s how we got the idea,” Kalaimagal was quoted as saying.

Since Lakshmi was doing quite well, her father suggested she tried for the world record. While researching about it, he learned about 10-year-old Saanvi from Kerala who cooked 30 dishes. “Thus, he wanted his daughter to break Saanvi’s record,” the mother added.

