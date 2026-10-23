Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on sugar and fat: ‘If mixed, it becomes poison’; expert reacts

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Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, 42, recently shared his views on sugar, saying that it isn’t inherently bad for health. “There is this theory that sugar is not bad. But the combination of sugar and fat is harmful. Just eating fruits is good. You should not mix sugar and fat. If mixed, it becomes poison. Most dishes have sugar and fats, which is a problem. The human body runs on glucose,” he told IBC Mangai, a YouTube channel, in a chat.
Taking a cue from his view, we reached out to an expert.
According to consultant dietitian Garima Goyal, the statement sounds simple, but nutrition science is a little more nuanced than a sugar-versus-fat equation. “There is an important distinction to make first: sugar itself is not inherently toxic, and sugars are an important source of energy. Naturally occurring sugars in whole fruits, vegetables and milk come packaged within nutritious foods. The bigger concern is excessive intake of free sugars, particularly from sweets, sugary beverages and highly processed foods. The World Health Organization recommends keeping free sugars below 10 per cent of total daily energy intake, with further reduction to below 5 per cent offering additional health benefits,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Reflecting on Vishnu Vishal’s observation, Goyal told indianexpress.com that it applies to foods where sugar and fat often appear together. “Think of cakes, pastries, cookies, doughnuts, ice cream, chocolates and many other ultra-processed desserts. These foods can combine substantial amounts of sugar with fat, making them highly energy-dense and easy to overconsume,” said Goyal.
But it would be inaccurate to say that the combination of sugar and fat itself is uniquely harmful every time they are eaten together, Goyal contended. “The body routinely handles meals containing carbohydrates, fats and proteins. What matters considerably is the overall dietary pattern, total energy intake, the quality and quantity of carbohydrates and fats, and how frequently these foods are consumed,” Goyal asserted.
Fat itself is also an essential nutrient. “The quality of fat matters: WHO recommends shifting away from saturated and trans fats towards unsaturated fats found in foods such as nuts, seeds, fish and vegetable oils,” said Goyal.
Similarly, not every carbohydrate or sugar-containing food should be treated in the same way. “A piece of whole fruit, for example, contains naturally occurring sugar along with fibre and micronutrients, while a sugar-sweetened beverage provides free sugar with little nutritional value,” said Goyal.
The bigger nutritional issue with many modern desserts is therefore not simply that “sugar + fat = bad”. “It is that highly palatable, energy-dense foods can make it easy to consume more calories than the body needs while contributing relatively little fibre and micronutrient density,” said Goyal.
Therefore, the emphasis should be on food quality, portion size, frequency and overall dietary pattern.
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For someone trying to improve metabolic health or lose weight, replacing highly processed sugary foods with whole fruits, whole grains, pulses and other minimally processed foods, while choosing healthier sources of fat and keeping portions appropriate, matters.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.