7:30 pm dinner and one cheat meal a week: What we can learn from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s diet

Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar once detailed her diet, revealing that she has her last meal before 8 pm. “Right now, I have a dietitian. She keeps changing it every week. Like today’s breakfast was almond milk and watermelon. And 7.30 is my last meal,” Varalaxmi said in 2020.

Stating her preference for working out in the evenings, the Sandakozhi 2 actor told Behindwoods, “I cheat once a week. Sundays, maybe you can go out.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s diet routine draws attention to an important truth about good health: it is not always about extreme diets, long gym hours, or completely giving up the foods you enjoy. Sometimes, the most effective approach is structure. In her case, having a dietitian, changing the plan regularly, eating earlier in the evening, working out consistently, staying active, and allowing herself an occasional cheat meal all point towards a routine that is controlled but not unnecessarily rigid, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com.