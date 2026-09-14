7:30 pm dinner and one cheat meal a week: What we can learn from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s diet

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Tamil actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar once detailed her diet, revealing that she has her last meal before 8 pm. “Right now, I have a dietitian. She keeps changing it every week. Like today’s breakfast was almond milk and watermelon. And 7.30 is my last meal,” Varalaxmi said in 2020.
Stating her preference for working out in the evenings, the Sandakozhi 2 actor told Behindwoods, “I cheat once a week. Sundays, maybe you can go out.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s diet routine draws attention to an important truth about good health: it is not always about extreme diets, long gym hours, or completely giving up the foods you enjoy. Sometimes, the most effective approach is structure. In her case, having a dietitian, changing the plan regularly, eating earlier in the evening, working out consistently, staying active, and allowing herself an occasional cheat meal all point towards a routine that is controlled but not unnecessarily rigid, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com.
Additionally, her mention of having the last meal by 7:30 or before 8 pm is especially interesting. An early dinner can help some people manage digestion better, reduce late-night snacking, improve sleep quality, and create a natural gap between dinner and the next day’s breakfast.
“However, an early dinner must not be equated with weight loss. What matters more is what a person eats throughout the day, total calorie intake, protein adequacy, portion control, activity level, and consistency. If someone eats excessively during the day, simply having dinner early will not automatically lead to fat loss,” said Goyal.
The fact that she had a dietitian also matters. Many people keep following the same diet plan for months and then wonder why results stop. “The body, routine, appetite, workout pattern, and weight-loss progress keep changing, so nutrition plans often need adjustments. A dietitian can modify calories, protein, carbohydrates, meal timing, fibre, hydration, and food options according to progress and lifestyle. This prevents the diet from becoming monotonous and also helps avoid unnecessary weakness or nutritional gaps,” explained Goyal.
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Her breakfast example of almond milk and watermelon sounds light, but it also reminds us that celebrity diets should never be copied blindly. “What works for one person on one specific day may not be enough for another person. For many women, especially those trying to lose weight while maintaining muscle, breakfast should ideally include some protein as well. A very fruit-heavy or liquid-based breakfast may feel refreshing, but if it does not provide enough protein and satiety, it may lead to hunger, cravings, or overeating later in the day,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
Similarly, a planned indulgence can help some people stay consistent because it reduces the feeling of deprivation. “But a cheat meal should not become a full cheat day or an uncontrolled binge. The goal is to enjoy food without guilt while still maintaining balance. Sustainable weight loss allows flexibility, but it still needs awareness,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.