Tamil actor Soori discusses his ’60:40′ diet-fitness approach

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Tamil actor and comedian Soori Muthuchamy, widely known as Soori, recently discussed the diet and fitness routine he has been following for the “past seven years.” Crediting his trainer, the Mandaadi actor told Galatta.com, “Eat only those foods which have nutrition. Eat good, eat in moderation. Protein is there in a lot of foods…whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Fitness is 40 per cent, food is 60 per cent for the past seven years. If health is fine, anything can be changed.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from his candid confession, we asked an expert.
That is a useful way of looking at food. Instead of categorising foods as simply “good” or “bad”, focus on what they contribute to the diet. “Meals should ideally include a combination of protein, fibre-rich carbohydrates, healthy fats, vegetables and fruits, depending on individual requirements,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals Thane.
Moderation is equally important. Even nutritious foods can contribute excess calories when eaten in very large portions. A sustainable diet is one that provides adequate nutrition without making eating unnecessarily restrictive, added Sheikh.
Sheikh elaborated that physical activity helps build strength, maintain muscle, improve cardiovascular fitness and support metabolic health, while a nutritious diet provides the energy and nutrients required for these processes. “The right balance will also vary depending on a person’s age, goals, lifestyle and health status,” Sheikh told indianexpress.com.
According to Sheikh, people who exercise regularly may have higher protein requirements, but the exact amount should be individualised rather than copied from a celebrity’s diet. “Protein is not exclusive to non-vegetarian foods. Dals, beans, chickpeas, soy, tofu, paneer, milk, curd, nuts and seeds can all contribute to protein intake. The important point is to consume enough protein consistently and include a variety of sources across the day.”
According to Sheikh, the most valuable lesson is consistency rather than the 60:40 number. “Eating nutritious food, maintaining appropriate portions, staying physically active and getting adequate sleep are all pieces of the same health puzzle,” said Sheikh.
A fitness routine does not have to be extreme, and a healthy diet does not have to be complicated. “Choose nourishing foods most of the time, stay active regularly and make changes that you can sustain for years not just weeks,” said Sheikh.