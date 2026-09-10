Tamil actor Soori discusses his ’60:40′ diet-fitness approach

Tamil actor and comedian Soori Muthuchamy, widely known as Soori, recently discussed the diet and fitness routine he has been following for the “past seven years.” Crediting his trainer, the Mandaadi actor told Galatta.com, “Eat only those foods which have nutrition. Eat good, eat in moderation. Protein is there in a lot of foods…whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Fitness is 40 per cent, food is 60 per cent for the past seven years. If health is fine, anything can be changed.”

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