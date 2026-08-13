‘I feel lighter’: Tamil actor Silambarasan quits biryani, switches to vegetarian diet

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Tamil actor Silambarasan recently shared that, despite being fond of biryani, he has stopped eating it and switched to a vegetarian diet. “My favourite food has always been biryani. But after a certain age, your body doesn’t stay the same, no matter what you eat. I was eating non-veg regularly before. But now I have shifted to vegetarian food. When I eat non-veg, I feel heavy and bloated. With vegetarian food, it feels lighter,” he told Tamil-language newspaper Dinamani in an interview.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
The 43-year-old further shared, “We cannot eat everything we like forever. At some point, we have to be strict.”
Taking a cue from the Arasan actor’s words, we asked an expert about how switching to a vegetarian lifestyle may help.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said the body usually adjusts well if the transition is planned properly. “Meat-based meals like biryani are rich in protein, iron, and vitamin B12. When someone switches to a vegetarian diet, these nutrients don’t automatically appear on the plate. The focus has to shift to lentils, dairy, nuts, seeds, and fortified foods to avoid gaps. Energy levels may fluctuate briefly, but most people stabilise within a few weeks,” said Sheikh.
Is eating vegetarian food automatically healthier?
Not necessarily, affirmed Sheikh. “A vegetarian diet can be nutrient-rich or heavily processed, depending on choices. Diets high in refined carbs, fried foods, and sugars can exist in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian forms. A well-planned vegetarian diet with whole grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, and good fats can promote heart health, digestion, and weight management.”
What are the most common mistakes people make when switching?
One big mistake is replacing meat with only carbohydrates like rice or bread. “Another is ignoring protein altogether. Many also overlook micronutrients like B12, iron, and omega-3 fats. Planning meals is essential rather than optional.”
Whether it’s cutting down on meat or switching completely, consistency is more important than extremes. “Create meals that are balanced, enjoyable, and sustainable. That’s what makes any diet work long term,” said Sheikh.