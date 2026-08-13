‘I feel lighter’: Tamil actor Silambarasan quits biryani, switches to vegetarian diet

Tamil actor Silambarasan recently shared that, despite being fond of biryani, he has stopped eating it and switched to a vegetarian diet. “My favourite food has always been biryani. But after a certain age, your body doesn’t stay the same, no matter what you eat. I was eating non-veg regularly before. But now I have shifted to vegetarian food. When I eat non-veg, I feel heavy and bloated. With vegetarian food, it feels lighter,” he told Tamil-language newspaper Dinamani in an interview.

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