Tamil actor Jai, 41, checks his weight daily and eats once a day: Should you?

Tamil actor Jai opened up about his weight-checking ritual, following the one-meal-a-day (OMAD) practice, among other things, in a recent conversation. “My investment is my body, so I tend to maintain my body. Also, I check my weight first thing after I wake up every day. If it’s 1-2 kgs up or down, I try to tweak my diet accordingly for the next 2-3 days. I have only one meal a day at around 7-8 pm. That’s when I find it comfortable.”

Adding, the 41-year-old told Galatta Plus, “But I don’t starve. I take juice, coconut water, or fruits during the day. But only one meal in the evening.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

While both practices can work for some individuals, they need to be understood in the right context, emphasised consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

“From a clinical perspective, weighing yourself in the morning after using the washroom and before eating or drinking provides the most consistent body weight measurement. Daily weight can fluctuate by 1–2 kg due to hydration, sodium intake, glycogen stores, and bowel movements. Therefore, morning weight is useful for tracking trends over weeks rather than reacting to day-to-day changes,” said Goyal.

Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should note (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Goyal called OMAD an “extreme form of intermittent fasting”, where all daily calories are consumed within a single meal. “Some individuals may find it helpful for reducing calorie intake and improving meal discipline. However, from a nutrition standpoint, OMAD is not suitable for everyone,” stressed Goyal.

Consuming all nutrients in one meal can make it difficult to meet daily protein, fibre, vitamin, and mineral requirements. “It may also lead to excessive hunger, overeating during the eating window, reduced workout performance, and challenges in maintaining lean muscle mass, especially if protein intake is inadequate. For physically active individuals, older adults, people with diabetes, pregnant women, or those with certain medical conditions, OMAD should only be followed under professional guidance,” Goyal emphasised.

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Another important consideration is muscle health. “Distributing protein across two to four meals during the day may stimulate muscle protein synthesis more effectively than consuming it all at once, particularly for those aiming to preserve or build muscle,” Goyal said.

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What Jai’s routine highlights is that there is no single eating pattern that works for everyone. “The best diet is one that supports nutritional adequacy, fits an individual’s lifestyle, and can be maintained consistently without compromising health,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.