Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali now starts his day with fermented rice, not eggs

Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali recently detailed his diet routine, sharing that it doesn’t change much. “My food is the same every day. I don’t change it much. I used to eat eggs or egg white first thing. Now, I eat overnight kept leftover rice or fermented rice with half an onion, which gives a slight flavour. For lunch, I eat grilled chicken or vegetables. I finish dinner by 7 pm. Dinner is a staple. It is dosa,” the Imaikkaa Nodigal actor told Galatta.com in an interview.

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