Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali now starts his day with fermented rice, not eggs

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Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali recently detailed his diet routine, sharing that it doesn’t change much. “My food is the same every day. I don’t change it much. I used to eat eggs or egg white first thing. Now, I eat overnight kept leftover rice or fermented rice with half an onion, which gives a slight flavour. For lunch, I eat grilled chicken or vegetables. I finish dinner by 7 pm. Dinner is a staple. It is dosa,” the Imaikkaa Nodigal actor told Galatta.com in an interview.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal reflected on his eating habits and shared that it is an “interesting balance” between cultural eating practices and fitness-focused nutrition.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, overnight rice (also known as fermented rice or pazhaya sadam in many South Indian households) is a traditional practice where cooked rice is soaked overnight. “During this process, mild fermentation occurs, which may support the growth of beneficial bacteria and can make the food easier to digest for some people,” said Goyal.
Fermented foods have been associated with supporting gut microbiome diversity, which plays an important role in digestion, immunity, and overall metabolic health. “Fermented rice may also provide some resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that behaves like fibre and can support gut bacteria and improve satiety,” said Goyal.
Grilled chicken is a high-quality protein source that provides essential amino acids needed for muscle repair, recovery, and maintenance, especially for someone following a regular workout routine.
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“However, portion size and overall balance matter. Rice alone is primarily a carbohydrate source, so adding adequate protein, vegetables, fibre, and healthy fats helps create a more complete meal and supports stable energy levels,” said Goyal.
What Atharvaa’s diet reflects is that fitness nutrition does not always require giving up traditional foods. A well-planned diet can include familiar home foods while still supporting strength, performance, and body composition goals.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.