Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali swears by black coffee with this twist

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Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali, while describing his preference for black coffee with a dash of ghee, said: “I take my morning coffee with ghee. I don’t like very strong coffee. I just need the smell of coffee. I add one teaspoon of ghee. I sip on it. It keeps me full for 1-2 hours.”
For most healthy adults, moderate coffee consumption can comfortably fit into a balanced diet. “Coffee provides caffeine along with several bioactive compounds and antioxidants, and moderate consumption has been associated with potential health benefits,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
But what about adding ghee?
Ghee is a source of fat, and fat can slow gastric emptying and may make a beverage or meal feel more satiating. “This could partly explain why Atharvaa finds his coffee more filling. However, adding ghee does not automatically make coffee healthier, and there is no need to add ghee to coffee to obtain the potential benefits associated with coffee itself,” contended Goyal.
A teaspoon of ghee also contributes calories. “For someone trying to lose weight, those calories need to be considered as part of the day’s overall intake. Adding ghee simply because it is promoted as a ‘healthy fat’ can still increase calorie intake if it is not accounted for,” said Goyal, reflecting on the actor’s interview Galatta Tamil in 2025.
The bigger advantage of his choice may actually be what the coffee doesn’t contain. “Unsweetened black coffee avoids the added sugar, flavoured syrups and cream that can turn coffee into a calorie-dense beverage,” noted Goyal.
Caffeine intake also matters. “Excessive coffee can cause acidity, restlessness, palpitations, anxiety or sleep disturbances in sensitive individuals. Timing is important too, particularly for people whose sleep is affected by caffeine,” mentioned Goyal.
Black coffee can be a perfectly reasonable beverage. “Ghee is optional, not essential. When it comes to health, the overall dietary pattern matters far more than one special ingredient added to your morning cup,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.