Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali swears by black coffee with this twist

Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali, while describing his preference for black coffee with a dash of ghee, said: “I take my morning coffee with ghee. I don’t like very strong coffee. I just need the smell of coffee. I add one teaspoon of ghee. I sip on it. It keeps me full for 1-2 hours.”

For most healthy adults, moderate coffee consumption can comfortably fit into a balanced diet. “Coffee provides caffeine along with several bioactive compounds and antioxidants, and moderate consumption has been associated with potential health benefits,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.