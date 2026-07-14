Tamil actor Arya says he cuts ’80 per cent sugar when on diet’

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Tamil actor Arya recently confessed to having a big sweet tooth. “There is no life without sugar. While I am on a diet, I cut 80 per cent of sugar. Generally, I eat a lot of sugar. 20 per cent, I need to survive. I can’t think. Very bad sweet tooth,” he shared in a recent conversation.
During the conversation with Galatta Plus, he expressed, “If not on a strict diet, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I have dessert like custard after food.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Calling it a “realistic” approach, consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said that rather than eliminating sweets completely, he focuses on reducing them significantly when working towards a fitness goal.
“Added sugar is one of the easiest nutrients to overconsume. Frequent intake of sugary beverages, desserts, and processed snacks can increase calorie intake without providing essential nutrients, making it harder to achieve fat loss or maintain a healthy weight,” said Goyal.
However, what stands out in Arya’s approach is that he doesn’t completely ban sugar. “Allowing occasional treats while reducing overall sugar intake is generally a more practical and sustainable strategy for long-term adherence,” said Goyal.
Another important distinction is between added sugars and naturally occurring sugars. “Fruits, milk, and plain yogurt contain natural sugars along with fibre, vitamins, minerals, or protein, whereas added sugars in sweets and sugary drinks provide calories with relatively little nutritional value,” said Goyal.
For individuals trying to reduce sugar intake, simple strategies such as limiting sugar-sweetened beverages, choosing whole fruits instead of desserts, reading food labels, and replacing sugary snacks with protein-rich options can make a significant difference without making the diet feel restrictive.
Goyal stressed that the key lies in learning how to manage cravings without letting them dominate everyday eating habits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.