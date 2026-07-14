Tamil actor Arya says he cuts ’80 per cent sugar when on diet’

Tamil actor Arya recently confessed to having a big sweet tooth. “There is no life without sugar. While I am on a diet, I cut 80 per cent of sugar. Generally, I eat a lot of sugar. 20 per cent, I need to survive. I can’t think. Very bad sweet tooth,” he shared in a recent conversation.

During the conversation with Galatta Plus, he expressed, “If not on a strict diet, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I have dessert like custard after food.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.