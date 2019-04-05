Talk checks out: Eat the Sushi, Buy the Plate

A FEW days ago, when a friend mentioned she had bought a set of dinner plates from a restaurant, the concept seemed implausible. “Those were the plates we ate in, I liked them so much that I ordered a set of six,” she added. That is when we decided to visit what is being touted as “Delhi’s first retail restaurant”. Plum by Bent Chair in Aerocity fuses the concept of a designer home store with a speciality restaurant. Here, you can buy all that you see — including the chairs and sofas you sit on, the table, crockery, cutlery, wall hangings, pots and plants.

“Each piece here serves as a sample for those who walk in. If you like it, just place an order, it will be delivered to your home,” says Natasha Jain, Founder of Bent Chair, a two-year old furniture brand that has an online presence and has recently ventured into physical retail across the country. The three-month-old space in Delhi is the brand’s second venture. The first opened in Mumbai’s Lower Parel last year. The third branch will open in Bengaluru later this year. The display will be changed every season to make the space look dynamic.

Staying true to its name, the Delhi space has the colour plum all over — on the walls, ceiling and even the artwork on display. Commemorating American sculptor Lawrence Argent, who created the giant blue bear installed at the Denver Convention Centre in Colorado, there is a smaller, winged version of the sculpture, called Plummy Bear, at the entrance, which serves as a selfie spot. There are three separate sitting areas and a huge bar.

As for the restaurant, Plum comes from the stable of noted restauranteur Priyank Sukhija of Warehouse Cafe and Lazeez Affaire fame, and offers a range of Pan-Asian cuisine, with some signature dishes from other cuisines. The menu features seafood wontons, California Uramaki, Spicy Barbeque Chicken Bao, Edamame truffle dimsums and Mongolian Sliced lamb. The desserts include Nutella Banana Sushi and Spiced hot chocolate. The menu has a fine balance between vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections and there are also some vegan and gluten-free options.

Meal for two: Rs 2,500, approximately

Delhi address: The Walk, Worldmark 2, Aerocity

Mumbai address: Kamala Mills Compund, Lower Parel