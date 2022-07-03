Take your dessert game a notch higher with this delicious ‘sabudana mango’ pudding

The period between summer and monsoon can be uncomfortable, what with all the humidity. But, for as long as you find mangoes — the king of fruits — in the market, make the most of it in terms of whipping up delectable recipes!

There are innumerable mango desserts you can try in this season, and one of them is sabudana mango pudding. Sabudana, which is conventionally consumed as a fritter, in kheer or khichdi, makes for a mouthwatering delicacy that can be easily made at home. Check it out.

Ingredients:

Milk

Sabudana

Sugar

Cardamom powder

Cashews

Almonds

Raisins

Mango

Banana

Pomegranate

Method:

*In a pan add 500 ml milk and let it boil.

*Add 1/2 cup sabudana that is soaked overnight. Ensure that the milk is boiling hot when you add it.

*Stir continuously and cook the sabudana for 3-4 minutes.

*Add 4 tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp cardamom powder, 1 tbsp cashews, 1 tbsp almonds and 1 tbsp raisins. Stir it continuously for 1-2 minutes till the sugar dissolves.

*Once the sugar has dissolved, let it cool down completely.

*Add 1 cup mango pulp to the mixture after it cools down and mix it well.

*Add 1/2 cup sliced mango and 1/2 cup sliced banana. You can add any other fruit of your choice.

*Refrigerate before serving. For serving, pour the pudding in a glass and add a layer of pomegranate and mangoes. Repeat the process.

The delicious pudding is ready!

