Take your dessert game a notch higher with this delicious ‘sabudana mango’ pudding

July 3, 2022 7:10:17 pm
The period between summer and monsoon can be uncomfortable, what with all the humidity. But, for as long as you find mangoes — the king of fruits — in the market, make the most of it in terms of whipping up delectable recipes!
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
There are innumerable mango desserts you can try in this season, and one of them is sabudana mango pudding. Sabudana, which is conventionally consumed as a fritter, in kheer or khichdi, makes for a mouthwatering delicacy that can be easily made at home. Check it out.
View this post on Instagram
Ingredients:
Milk
Sabudana
Sugar
Cardamom powder
Cashews
Almonds
Raisins
Mango
Banana
Pomegranate
Method:
*In a pan add 500 ml milk and let it boil.
*Add 1/2 cup sabudana that is soaked overnight. Ensure that the milk is boiling hot when you add it.
*Stir continuously and cook the sabudana for 3-4 minutes.
*Add 4 tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp cardamom powder, 1 tbsp cashews, 1 tbsp almonds and 1 tbsp raisins. Stir it continuously for 1-2 minutes till the sugar dissolves.
*Once the sugar has dissolved, let it cool down completely.
*Add 1 cup mango pulp to the mixture after it cools down and mix it well.
*Add 1/2 cup sliced mango and 1/2 cup sliced banana. You can add any other fruit of your choice.
*Refrigerate before serving. For serving, pour the pudding in a glass and add a layer of pomegranate and mangoes. Repeat the process.
The delicious pudding is ready!
Best of Express Premium
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-