Neena Gupta made ‘desi pizza’; here’s how you can too

Neena Gupta is spending lockdown days in Mukhteshwar. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram) Neena Gupta is spending lockdown days in Mukhteshwar. (Photo: Neena Gupta/Instagram)

Social media is filled with recipes and cooking videos, and everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Alia Bhatt and Mira Kapoor to Lisa Haydon have donned the chef’s hat. Among other interests, the lockdown has definitely brought out the inner chef in most of us. And the latest celeb to join the cooking bandwagon is Neena Gupta, who has been spending her isolation days in Mukteshwar. The actor, who has been sharing quarantine beauty tips, took to Instagram and recently showed her version of the pizza. Wondering what it is? Scroll down

Here’s how you can make a dhokla in a mug

Make your favourite chocolate tart sans oven; check it out here

Neena made a ‘desi pizza’, the base for which was a chappati. Once, you have made your roti, apply a little butter to make it soft and spread pizza sauce. Now garnish it with chopped onions, capsicums, a handful of olives and paneer. Sprinkle some salt, garam masala (optional) and put it in the microwave.

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

You can add cheese too, but since the actor wanted to keep it healthy, she skipped cheese and instead opted for paneer. Voila! You have your homemade ‘desi pizza’ in no time!

What are you cooking tonight?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd