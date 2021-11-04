scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 04, 2021
Tacos in space: Astronauts do a taste-test of the first chile peppers to ever grow in space

The plant experiment was initially started on the space station in July this year

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 4, 2021 11:25:28 am
tacos, tacos in space, astronauts grow first chile peppers in space, International Space Station, first chile peppers to ever grow in space, indian express newsThe peppers were sanitised before the taste-test of the red and green chiles, wherein the astronauts took into account their flavour and texture. (Photo: Twitter/@Astro_Megan)

We humans have sent all kinds of things into space, and have made some remarkable discoveries. The fascination to find life beyond the planet we inhabit has inspired many films and docu-series. And now, in an interesting turn of events, we have also managed to make a taco in space!

While watching the movie The Martian, you may have thought that it is ludicrous, or at least near-sighted to assume that crops can grow in space, but as it turns out, it has actually been accomplished in real life.

A CNN report states that the International Space Station hosted a taco party for astronauts recently, as they celebrated the harvest of first chile peppers to ever grow in space. Per the report, the crew finally had the chance to taste-test the peppers.

The plant experiment was initially started on the space station in July this year.

Named ‘Plant Habitat-04’, it is touted to be one of the most complex plant experiments on the orbiting laboratory. The reason being that peppers take much longer to grow, as compared to some of the previous experiments that included types of lettuce, flowering zinnias and even radishes, the outlet mentions.

The peppers were allowed to grow for four months, after which they were harvested by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

Then they were sanitised before the taste-test of the red and green chiles, wherein the astronauts took into account their flavour and texture.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur took to Twitter to share the experience, and some pictures. She wrote that she made her “best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE”.

Interestingly, some of the peppers will be sent back to Earth for more analysis. The chile pepper plants will continue to grow on the space station. It just means there will be more dietary variety now in space — after all, who can say no to tacos?

