Tacos in space: Astronauts do a taste-test of the first chile peppers to ever grow in space

We humans have sent all kinds of things into space, and have made some remarkable discoveries. The fascination to find life beyond the planet we inhabit has inspired many films and docu-series. And now, in an interesting turn of events, we have also managed to make a taco in space!

While watching the movie The Martian, you may have thought that it is ludicrous, or at least near-sighted to assume that crops can grow in space, but as it turns out, it has actually been accomplished in real life.

A CNN report states that the International Space Station hosted a taco party for astronauts recently, as they celebrated the harvest of first chile peppers to ever grow in space. Per the report, the crew finally had the chance to taste-test the peppers.

The plant experiment was initially started on the space station in July this year.

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! 😁). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

Named ‘Plant Habitat-04’, it is touted to be one of the most complex plant experiments on the orbiting laboratory. The reason being that peppers take much longer to grow, as compared to some of the previous experiments that included types of lettuce, flowering zinnias and even radishes, the outlet mentions.

The peppers were allowed to grow for four months, after which they were harvested by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.

Then they were sanitised before the taste-test of the red and green chiles, wherein the astronauts took into account their flavour and texture.

Happy pepper picking day aboard the @Space_Station!🌶️Today @Astro_Sabot gets the honor of harvesting the station’s first crop of chile peppers as a part of the Plant Habitat-04 study, one of the most challenging station plant experiments to date. https://t.co/f1LHkidhFn pic.twitter.com/dim8uHNZbs — ISS Research (@ISS_Research) October 29, 2021

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur took to Twitter to share the experience, and some pictures. She wrote that she made her “best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE”.

Interestingly, some of the peppers will be sent back to Earth for more analysis. The chile pepper plants will continue to grow on the space station. It just means there will be more dietary variety now in space — after all, who can say no to tacos?

