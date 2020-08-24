Tabu enjoys healthy almond bread; know its health benefits and recipe

Tabu's friend recently treated the actor to almond bread. (Source: tabutiful/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Even at 49, A Suitable Boy actor Tabu looks fit and gorgeous. The secret is perhaps the healthy food she eats.

The actor recently shared an Instagram story with a picture of sliced bread baked by a friend, and Tabu revealed it to be healthy almond bread. Take a look:

Almond flour bread is a quick recipe that can be made by stirring ingredients in a bowl, without yeast. Almond flour is known to have a lot of health benefits. Made from ground almonds, this flour is gluten-free, low in carbs and rich in nutrients, particularly vitamin E and protein, mentions Healthline. Studies have shown that almond flour also helps keep blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels in check.

If you want to try baking bread with almond flour, here is a simple recipe from food blogger Erin Clarke’s website wellplated.com:

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Coconut oil, unsalted butter or ghee

2½ cups – Blanched almond flour

¼ cups – Ground flaxseed meal

1 tsp – Baking soda

1 tsp – Cinnamon (optional)

½ tsp – Kosher salt

4 – Large eggs

1 – Large egg white

2 tbsp – Apple cider vinegar

Method

* In a microwave-safe bowl, heat coconut oil in 15-sec bursts until it melts. Set it aside to cool to room temperature.

* Place a rack in the centre of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat a 9×5-inch baking tray with non-stick spray and line it with parchment paper.

* In a large bowl, whisk almond flour, flaxseed meal, baking soda, cinnamon (optional), and salt.

* In another bowl, whisk eggs, egg white, honey, apple cider vinegar and cooled coconut oil, until smooth.

* Now add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until combined well. The batter should be thick and wet.

* Transfer the batter to the pan and smoothen the top.

* Bake for about 35-40 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Place the pan on a cooling rack and let it cool for about 10 minutes. Transfer the bread to a plate and let it cool completely. Slice and serve.

