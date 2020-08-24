Tabu enjoys healthy almond bread; know its health benefits and recipe

Even at 49, A Suitable Boy actor Tabu looks fit and gorgeous. The secret is perhaps the healthy food she eats.
The actor recently shared an Instagram story with a picture of sliced bread baked by a friend, and Tabu revealed it to be healthy almond bread. Take a look:
Almond flour bread is a quick recipe that can be made by stirring ingredients in a bowl, without yeast. Almond flour is known to have a lot of health benefits. Made from ground almonds, this flour is gluten-free, low in carbs and rich in nutrients, particularly vitamin E and protein, mentions Healthline. Studies have shown that almond flour also helps keep blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels in check.
Read| Sonam Kapoor baked vegan, gluten-free banana loaf, here’s the recipe she followed
If you want to try baking bread with almond flour, here is a simple recipe from food blogger Erin Clarke’s website wellplated.com:
Ingredients
2 tbsp – Coconut oil, unsalted butter or ghee
2½ cups – Blanched almond flour
¼ cups – Ground flaxseed meal
1 tsp – Baking soda
1 tsp – Cinnamon (optional)
½ tsp – Kosher salt
4 – Large eggs
1 – Large egg white
2 tbsp – Apple cider vinegar
Method
* In a microwave-safe bowl, heat coconut oil in 15-sec bursts until it melts. Set it aside to cool to room temperature.
* Place a rack in the centre of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat a 9×5-inch baking tray with non-stick spray and line it with parchment paper.
* In a large bowl, whisk almond flour, flaxseed meal, baking soda, cinnamon (optional), and salt.
* In another bowl, whisk eggs, egg white, honey, apple cider vinegar and cooled coconut oil, until smooth.
* Now add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until combined well. The batter should be thick and wet.
* Transfer the batter to the pan and smoothen the top.
* Bake for about 35-40 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Place the pan on a cooling rack and let it cool for about 10 minutes. Transfer the bread to a plate and let it cool completely. Slice and serve.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.