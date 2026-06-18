Does your table salt contain microplastics? Experts weigh in

Does table salt contain microplastics? If dietitian Ujjwala Baxi is to be believed, even if you have stopped using plastic bottles, microplastics are still reaching your plate in the “most disguised and unavoidable form — table salt”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“Yes, you heard it right! Your salt does have microplastics,” Baxi said in a post on X.

According to her, you can’t eliminate microplastics from salt, but you can reduce your exposure in smart ways. Here’s what actually works (and what doesn’t):