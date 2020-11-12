Taapsee’s ‘shredding diet’ for Rashmi Rocket includes these foods, reveals her nutritionist

Taapsee Pannu is following a strict diet to play the role of an athlete in her next movie. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu has been following what is known as a “shredding diet” for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, based on the life of an athlete.

The 33-year-old actor’s nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal has now revealed what foods are included as part of the diet. In an interview with theheathsite.com, the nutritionist said, “She (Taapsee) has to look lean, athletic and muscular for the role. Therefore, I have planned her meals accordingly and I am paying close attention to her diet.”

Taapsee follows a five-meal plan, revealed Ganeriwal. The Thappad actor begins her day with sweet potatoes, eggs and jowar roti, to get the required amount of protein and healthy carb intake.

As for her lunch and dinner, Taapsee relies on homemade foods. Her vegetarian lunch includes rice, a bowl of curd and some veggies. For dinner, she eats organic meat and fish, along with jowar or barley.

“All her food is being freshly made especially for her. Oil is limited to cold-pressed sesame oil. She loves the traditional, cultured ghee, so that’s something I always give her in her meal plan,” Ganeriwal was further quoted as saying.

Read| Taapsee Pannu nails a variation of forearm plank; check it out

Besides, the actor makes sure she keeps herself hydrated by drinking a lot of water. And she eats only one fruit and that too as a post-workout snack — banana.

Taapsee is a fan of coffee so the nutritionist has included two cups of green coffee in her diet. “She isn’t a tea person at all. Instead of anything packaged and junk, she has roasted peanuts along with her coffee,” she said.

Especially for the movie, for which Taapsee has to undergo rigorous athletic sessions, she pays special attention to her multi-vitamin intake and protein shakes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd