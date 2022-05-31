Taapsee Pannu’s nutritionist recommends this traditional recipe to beat the scorching heat

The scorching summer heat can take a massive toll on one’s health. As such, while it is important to drink an adequate amount of water to avoid dehydration, it is equally important to consume foods that are satiating and help beat the summer heat. Taking to Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal shared a recipe for a traditional Rajasthani millet gruel that can help protect against the summer heat.

“Include this wonderful recipe in your summer meal plan. This millet gruel is teeming with live microbes, and is excellent for bloating, weight loss, and blood sugar control,” Ganeriwal captioned a video post in which she can be seen making the dish called ‘Pearl Millet Drink or Bajre ki Khatti Rabdi’.

In her book, Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, she wrote, “Due to the overnight fermentation, the bajra that is otherwise heating gets transformed. Therefore, this age-old recipe has been traditionally used to beat the harsh heat of the deserts of Rajasthan”.

How to make it?

Ingredients

1 cup – Curd

1 cup – Water

½ cup – Bajra flour

Salt

¼ tsp – Cumin seeds

¼ tsp – Carom seeds

Cumin powder

Method

*In a clay pot (or any pan), combine 1 cup curd, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup bajra flour, salt, ¼ tsp cumin and carom seeds, and whisk well.

*Cook this mixture for around 10 minutes on a low flame while stirring.

*Turn off the heat and let the mixture sit overnight.

*In the morning, whisk 1 cup curd with water. Mix it well with the fermented rabdi.

*Sprinkle cumin powder and drink up.

When to have?

Can consume as a breakfast or evening meal

“Such drinks from different regions of India have been traditionally consumed as breakfast to stay cool and hydrated during summer months. I suggest that you look for more such recipes instead of digging out fancy smoothie recipes online,” she mentioned in the book.

