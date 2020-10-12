scorecardresearch
Healthy eating: Here’s what Taapsee Pannu’s holiday breakfast platter included

Taapsee Pannu seems to be making the most of her vacation. But amid all the fun, she is also making sure to not go overboard but stick to a healthy lifestyle

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 12, 2020 7:10:40 pm
taapsee pannu, maldives, vacation, healthy dietTaapsee Pannu is following a 'shredding diet' while vacationing in Maldives. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

With tourist destinations gradually opening up post the coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu did not waste time and headed for her much-awaited vacation to Maldives.

The Thappad actor has been giving us a sneak peek into her holiday tour at the picturesque island destination, through Instagram. From relaxing at the beach to snorkelling, the 33-year-old actor seems to be making the most of her vacation. But amid all the fun, she is also making sure to not go overboard but stick to a healthy lifestyle.

In one of her vacation photos, Taapsee is seen enjoying a food platter in the middle of a pool but comprising healthy delicacies. She revealed holiday breakfast platter included “eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats”.

The Badla actor has been eating these foods as part of what she called a “shredding diet” post lockdown, under the guidance of her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. “As the geographies change, we get smart with our special diet for #RashmiRocket keeping it wholesome and fuss-free,” the nutritionist also wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture.

