Healthy eating: Here’s what Taapsee Pannu’s holiday breakfast platter included

With tourist destinations gradually opening up post the coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu did not waste time and headed for her much-awaited vacation to Maldives.
The Thappad actor has been giving us a sneak peek into her holiday tour at the picturesque island destination, through Instagram. From relaxing at the beach to snorkelling, the 33-year-old actor seems to be making the most of her vacation. But amid all the fun, she is also making sure to not go overboard but stick to a healthy lifestyle.
In one of her vacation photos, Taapsee is seen enjoying a food platter in the middle of a pool but comprising healthy delicacies. She revealed holiday breakfast platter included “eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats”.
View this post on Instagram
While I take a break, my super-efficient @munmun.ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for #RashmiRocket . She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things ‘floating’ for you and in my case, it’s done quite literally! #Holiday #Maldives #OnADietPlan #TajExotica #FloatingBreakfast #TapcTravels
Read| Taapsee Pannu doing shoulder stand with sister is giving us family fitness goals
The Badla actor has been eating these foods as part of what she called a “shredding diet” post lockdown, under the guidance of her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. “As the geographies change, we get smart with our special diet for #RashmiRocket keeping it wholesome and fuss-free,” the nutritionist also wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.