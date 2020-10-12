Healthy eating: Here’s what Taapsee Pannu’s holiday breakfast platter included

Taapsee Pannu is following a 'shredding diet' while vacationing in Maldives. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

With tourist destinations gradually opening up post the coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu did not waste time and headed for her much-awaited vacation to Maldives.

The Thappad actor has been giving us a sneak peek into her holiday tour at the picturesque island destination, through Instagram. From relaxing at the beach to snorkelling, the 33-year-old actor seems to be making the most of her vacation. But amid all the fun, she is also making sure to not go overboard but stick to a healthy lifestyle.

In one of her vacation photos, Taapsee is seen enjoying a food platter in the middle of a pool but comprising healthy delicacies. She revealed holiday breakfast platter included “eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats”.

Read| Taapsee Pannu doing shoulder stand with sister is giving us family fitness goals

The Badla actor has been eating these foods as part of what she called a “shredding diet” post lockdown, under the guidance of her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. “As the geographies change, we get smart with our special diet for #RashmiRocket keeping it wholesome and fuss-free,” the nutritionist also wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd