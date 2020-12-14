Taapsee Pannu reveals how she started eating dairy after avoiding it for a long time

Taapsee Pannu is now eating a lot of dairy products while training for Rashmi Rocket. (Source: taapsee/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu is prepping for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket, where she plays an athlete. Meanwhile, she has also been sharing details of the workout and diet she is following for the role.

In her latest Instagram post, Taapsee opened up on how she has been consuming a lot of dairy products as part of her diet, even though she used to be “really sensitive” to it earlier.

“There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time,” the 33-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

The actor went on to talk about how following a diet for “holistic health” under the guidance of nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal improved her gut health, and she is now able to eat dairy.

“Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut clearly is the foundation of great fitness,” the actor added.

Earlier, the Thappad actor had shared details about the “high protein, high fibre” buttermilk that she has been drinking for post-workout recovery, now that the actor is undergoing rigorous physical training for the movie. She has also been having a fat-burning drink made of “unfiltered” apple cider vinegar along with fenugreek, turmeric and ginger.

Here’s the complete diet Taapsee has been following for the movie.

