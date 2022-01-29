Switching to veganism? Here are some easy substitutes that make sure you don’t sacrifice on taste

Vegan January, or Veganuary as it is popularly referred to, is an annual challenge by an eponymous UK non-profit organisation to raise awareness about veganism and encourage people to adopt this lifestyle for the month of January.

If you are someone who is trying out the same or want to try consuming a vegan diet and incorporate more vegan foods into your diet, cutting out on non-vegetarian products can feel like the biggest hindrance. But, worry not!

There are multiple vegan substitutes that you can replace your non-vegetarian foods with. Your food remains just as tasty, and you get to experiment and play around with your meals. After all, if you have already resolved to switch to a vegan diet, nothing else can be harder.

Here are some easy substitutes to commonly used non-vegetarian food items in cooking.

Eggs

The water from a can of chickpeas or cooked chickpeas, called aquafaba, is an easy and no-cost alternative to eggs. You can also use applesauce, store-bought or home made using fresh apples, silken tofu, ripe bananas, and ground flax seeds in water as vegan alternatives to egg.

Milk

Perhaps the easiest to replace is milk given the wide variety of options easily available in the market, like almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and coconut milk, all of which can also be made at home.

Meat

A completely unprocessed and super healthy alternative to meat is jackfruit — a better and more sustainable option as opposed to the ultra-processed mock meats available in the market. Its shredded texture mimics the texture of meat and is, hence, a wildly popular choice when it comes to making burgers and sandwiches. Tofu and tempeh are some other great alternatives.

Cheese

There is a variety of dairy-free cheese now available in the market which, even though don’t mimic the real deal, are tasty, too. But, if you want something cheaper, you can give nutritional yeast a try which mimics the taste of parmesan in pastas and salads.

