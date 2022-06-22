Switch up your everyday breakfast with these delicious sandwiches from across the world

One of the easiest and quickest meals or snacks you can whip up is the trusty old sandwich. It’s filling, satiating, and can be customised in any which way you like. From the sweet comfort of classic peanut butter and jam sandwich to the ever favourite and fuss-free grilled cheese sandwich — with bread, anything is possible.

But what if you shake things up a bit and try out new ways of making a sandwich. Like the classic Banh mi of Vietnam or the Pambazo as found in Mexico. The whole world likes sandwiches, and here are a few of them that you must try:

Bánh mì, Vietnam

This savoury, crunchy deliciousness is a remnant of the French colonising Vietnam, as the classic baguette found a new interpretation with the Bánh mì. Traditionally, the baguette is filled with grilled pork (chicken is also used), pickled carrots and daikon, fresh coriander, and mayonnaise, among other ingredients.

Pambazo, Mexico

In Mexico, a sandwich is made on the streets of Veracruz and Puebla which is said to be inspired by the shape of a Mexican volcano. The bread is red, thanks to the generous soaking in guajillo sauce, and is stuffed with potatoes, Mexican chorizo, lettuce, cheese, and cream.

Smørrebrød, Denmark

Translating to “butter bread”, Smørrebrød is an open sandwich that is one of Denmark’s national dishes. Inside, much more than just a slathering of butter goes in. Toppings can include a vast range of combinations — from curried or pickled herring and tiny pink shrimp to sliced boiled eggs and rare roast beef.

Katsu Sando, Japan

This convenience store snack is a cult favourite in Japan and is made simply by adding deep fried pork cutlet between two loaves of Japanese white milk break called shokupan. It is usually garnished with ribbons of cabbage.

Croque monsieur/madame, France

This crunchy sandwich enjoyed in France comes in male and female versions of croque monsieur and madame, respectively. For the croque monsieur, slices of white bread topped with grated cheese and stuffed with thinly sliced ham and emmental or gruyere inside are dipped into egg batter and fried. For the croque madame, the egg component is served fried atop the sandwich instead.

