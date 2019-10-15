Sweet Success

Why reinterpret a classic? While the global trend in culinary art thrives on this question, the Indian sweet — the mithai — has remained largely untouched. However, a new book, Adventures with Mithai (HarperCollins India; Rs 899), challenges how we know our traditional mithais.

Written by Rachel Goenka, founder and CEO, The Chocolate Spoon Company, the book features 50 recipes that contemporise classic Indian sweets. It was launched on Monday evening over high tea at Mahalaxmi’s Tote on the Turf, where Goenka was in conversation with Anindita Ghose, editor, Mint Lounge.

While the conversation ranged from how the book was born to Goenka’s favourite recipes, Ghose opened the dialogue with the question, “Why reinterpret the classics?” Goenka said that the versatility of mithais remains largely unexplored. Explaining how she shortlisted the final recipes, Goenka said, “I wanted to make sure that the ingredients and flavours were universal, that they cut across regions. The second crucial factor was that the recipes should be easy. I can rustle up many things in my central kitchen but I want the recipes to be accessible to those who make them at home.”

Founder of successful restaurants such as The Sassy Spoon and House of Mandarin, Goenka studied at Le Cordon Bleu in London and then trained under celebrity chef Rachel Allen. A graduate in journalism and English from Pennsylvania State University, this is Goenka’s debut book. The recipes combine her experience in traditional baking and inherent understanding of mithais; the result is some wild pairings. The kala jamun, for instance, has been presented in the form of a bread and butter pudding with salted bourbon sauce. “On some days, I would wake up with ideas and jot them down, eager to try them out in my kitchen. I would begin by trying out these ingredients independently and then together. If the flavours clicked, I would work on them,” said Goenka, who was declared ‘Young Restaurateur of the Year’ at the Restaurant India Awards in 2018.

At the launch, the audience was served a variety of desserts that feature in the book. While Goenka’s personal favourite, the Kashmiri Kahwa Macaron, had a nutty macaron infused with delicate flavours of the spicy beverage, the Milk Cake Cheesecake brought together a delicately baked cheesecake with the granular milk cake. The Bitter Chocolate Nap Naang, which combines dark chocolate mousse with black rice pudding from Nagaland, is dedicated to her father, Viveck Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, The Express Group.

While some desserts were closer to Indian mithais, such as the Amarkhand Mousse and the Besan Laddoo Towers, others, like the Milk Cake Cheesecake, were given a western spin. “Most of us do not enjoy anything too sweet. I wanted people to be able to have more than a couple of bites of these desserts,” she said.