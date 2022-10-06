scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Craving something sweet? Try this no-bake, vegan, gluten and dairy-free dessert (recipe inside)

There are healthier alternatives to your favourite sweet dishes!

healthy eating, healthy dessert options, cheat meal, healthy foods, dessert recipe, no-bake dessert, vegan dessert, gluten free dessert, dairy-free dessert, indian express newsDesserts can be healthy, too. Find out how. (Representational image/Getty)

Healthy eating has become non-negotiable these days. But that does not mean we have to give up on our vices. Dessert lovers can still sink their teeth into their favourites, but can also be a little smart about it.

There are healthier alternatives to your favourite sweet dishes, and one of them involves no sugar and no dairy.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the recipe of her “most favourite dessert” on Instagram, which is a peanut butter chocolate seed bar that is “no bake, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free”. Check it out.

If you are considering making it at home, here is Karachiwala’s recipe:

Ingredients:

¼ cup tahini
¼ cup honey
2 tsp vanilla extract
½ cup pumpkin seeds
½ cup flaked coconut
¼ cup ground flaxseed
¼ cup sunflower seeds
¼ cup chia seeds

For topping:

½ cup peanut butter
½ cup chocolate chips

Method:

* Combine the tahini, honey and vanilla extract until smooth.
* Add all the seeds and combine to form a sticky dough.
* Pack it into a prepared baking sheet and freeze it for an hour.
* Pour peanut butter or any nut butter of your choice and again put it in the freezer for some time.
* Melt the chocolate chip or any dark chocolate of your choice and pour on top of the peanut butter, spreading it gently to ensure it does not mix with the peanut butter.
* Freeze it overnight and enjoy.

Would you like to try?

