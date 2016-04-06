Sweet musings: These easy-to-make desserts will make your heart skip a beat

Indulge in one of life’s finest pleasures. (Photo: Chef Nishant Choubey) Indulge in one of life’s finest pleasures. (Photo: Chef Nishant Choubey)

Who doesn’t love desserts, right? Now, if you are one of those weight-conscious freaks who’s always on the lookout for low-cal recipes — even in desserts — then we suggest you stop reading right now. But if you aren’t, and love to experiment in the kitchen, then these pralines are perfect to give you company over the weekend, or any other day.

Not only are they super easy to make, they are also a perfect way to end your meal. Nishant Choubey, Executive Chef, Dusit Devarana Hotel, New Delhi tells us how. Believe us…you fall in love with them.

Coconut Coffee Praline

Ingredients

350 g- Cream

125 g- Dark chocolate

375 g- White chocolate

10 g- Instant coffee

Method

* Take dark chocolate, white chocolate and cream in a pan and put it over low heat. Stir the mixture together till the chocolate melts. Add instant coffee to it and set aside to cool.

* After half an hour of cooling, divide the mixture into smaller portions and mould it into desired shape.

* Coat them with milk chocolate and then coat the pralines with some coconut powder.

Caramel Chocolate Praline

Ingredients

25 g- Sugar

40 g- Glucose

120 g- Water

200 ml- Cream

250 g- White chocolate

Method

* Mix sugar, glucose and water together in a pan and bring it to a boil to make a caramel.

* Mix white chocolate and cream to make a ganache.

* Now, mix the ganache and caramel together and mould it into any shape you want.

Pista white chocolate praline

Ingredients

50 g- Cream

150 g- White chocolate

50 g- Chopped pista

Method

* Mix the cream and white chocolate together in a pan and bring it to boil. If you are not sure on how to get the right consistency then you can also microwave it for 2 mins.

* Once your mixture is ready add the chopped pistas to it.

* Set aside to cool and after half an hour mould it into a desired shape.

* Coat them with milk chocolate.

Chocolate Raspberry praline

Ingredients

200 g- White chocolate

100 g- Cream

50 g- Raspberry puree

20 g- Sugar

Method

*Churn raspberries in the blender. Shift the mixture to a pan, add sugar to it and cook it on low heat for 10 mins.

* Boil the cream, add chocolate to it and mix it well. Set the mixture aside and add puree to it.

* Put a thin layer of white chocolate in a heart sharped mould and let it set.

* Fill the mould with the raspberry puree and add another coat of white chocolate to it.

