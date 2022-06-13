scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
End your day on a sweet note with this mawa burfi recipe

This burfi is so creamy, it just melts in the mouth!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 13, 2022 9:40:21 pm
mawa burfi, how to make mawa burfi at home, mawa burfi recipe, burfi recipe, barfi recipe, sweet dish, sweet recipes, indian express newsWould you like to try this? (Photo: PR handout)

Those who have a sweet tooth are always on the lookout for delicious foods and recipes which can satiate their cravings. If you are looking to add something new to your plate, here is an interesting recipe of mawa burfi, courtesy of Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, which can be easily made at home.

How about some scrumptious lachha parathas for dinner tonight? (with a healthy twist)

Keep in mind that khoya burfi is so creamy, it just melts in the mouth. This is a perfect way to enjoy festive delicacy! Read on.

Ingredients:

– 2 cups grated khoya/mawa
– 1 cup sugar
– ½ tsp cardamom powder
– 15 ml Godrej sunflower oil
– Almond slivers/cashew nuts
– Chopped pistachios for garnishing

Craving something sweet but don't want to cheat on your diet? Try this healthy dessert

Method:

* Heat the pan on medium high. Add khoya and sugar and fry till the sugar melts and khoya becomes soft.
* Add cardamom powder in this mixture and set in a greased tray.
* Let it cool completely.
* When mawa is set in a tray, cut the burfi in proper shape.
* Heat oil in a pan and lightly-fry almonds and cashew nuts. When the burfi is set, garnish with almonds, cashew nuts and chopped pistachios.

Would you like to try?

