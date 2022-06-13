End your day on a sweet note with this mawa burfi recipe

Those who have a sweet tooth are always on the lookout for delicious foods and recipes which can satiate their cravings. If you are looking to add something new to your plate, here is an interesting recipe of mawa burfi, courtesy of Godrej Vikhroli Cucina, which can be easily made at home.

Keep in mind that khoya burfi is so creamy, it just melts in the mouth. This is a perfect way to enjoy festive delicacy! Read on.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Ingredients:

– 2 cups grated khoya/mawa

– 1 cup sugar

– ½ tsp cardamom powder

– 15 ml Godrej sunflower oil

– Almond slivers/cashew nuts

– Chopped pistachios for garnishing

Method:

* Heat the pan on medium high. Add khoya and sugar and fry till the sugar melts and khoya becomes soft.

* Add cardamom powder in this mixture and set in a greased tray.

* Let it cool completely.

* When mawa is set in a tray, cut the burfi in proper shape.

* Heat oil in a pan and lightly-fry almonds and cashew nuts. When the burfi is set, garnish with almonds, cashew nuts and chopped pistachios.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!