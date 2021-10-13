Start your day on a sweet note with this healthy breakfast recipe

How about starting your day on a sweet note today? Sometimes, we all need a break and there is no better day than Maha Ashtami! But, sweet does not always mean unhealthy. With the right ingredients, one can make sure that they don’t compromise on their diet and health.

Already salivating? Here’s a scrumptious recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor that deserves your attention. You can whip it up for breakfast and satiate your early morning sweet cravings. So check out the recipe for ‘Baked Chocolate Chips Oats’.

“A healthy hearty treat that is sure to become your new best friend!” he captioned the post.

Ingredients

½ – Banana

¼ cup – Almond milk

1 – Egg

1 tbsp – Honey

1 tbsp – Peanut butter

½ cup – Oats

¼ tsp – Baking powder

2 tbsp – Chocolate chips

1 pinch – Cinnamon

1 pinch – Salt

Method

*Blend all the ingredients into a smooth batter.

*Pour in two small baking bowls and bake in the oven for 25 mins at 180 degrees.

