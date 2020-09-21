Have you tried meetha anda malai or sweet egg pudding?

Make this interesting recipe in a jiffy. (Source: Saransh Goila/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh)

Mondays, which are usually hectic, are best ended on a sweet note. But rather than opting for chocolates or cakes, why not whip up a quick dessert to satiate your cravings? We know that kheer takes longer to prepare, which is why we are here with an easier recipe — meetha anda malai or sweet egg pudding that can be made in a jiffy.

If you are wondering how can one turn egg into a sweet dish, here’s a recipe from chef Saransh Goila that we thought would make for a lovely time for you and your family tonight.

Take a look at the recipe below

Ingredients

5 – Whole eggs

½ cup – Milk

2 spoons – Ghee

4 spoons – Sugar

Malai

Almonds

Method

Use a fork and gently beat the eggs.

Add in milk and sugar; mix and cook all the ingredients till set. Garnish with cut almonds.

Tips

*The key lies in using fresh milk and eggs.

*The silky smooth egg texture is what you want for this recipe.

Would you like to try this today?

