Winter special recipe: This delicious sweet corn soup will keep you warm

The onset of winters brings with it a sense of joy and revelry. Marked by a season of festivities and a brand new year, it is also the time to enjoy warm, comforting bowls of soup.

So if you wish to enjoy the nip in the air with a bowl of soup tonight, then we have the perfect recipe for you, courtesy of chef Ranveer Brar who recently shared a delicious recipe for sweet corn soup. Made with delicious sweet corn with a dash of chilli oil, you can prepare it within 40 minutes.

Here’s the recipe:

Preparation time : 10 minutes

Cooking time : 25-30 minutes

Servings : 2

Ingredients

1 ltr – Water

1 cup – Sweet corn, crushed

2-3 fresh — Green chillies, chopped

1 – Medium carrot, small diced

Salt to taste

1 inch –Ginger, chopped

¾ – Sweet corn kernels

10-12 – French beans, chopped

⅓ cup – Cornstarch or arrowroot slurry

½ tsp – White pepper powder

½ tsp – Vinegar

For egg drop

1 – Egg

1 tsp – Water

For garnish

2 tbsp – Spring onion, chopped

½ tsp – Chilli oil (optional)

Process

*In a big pot, add water, crushed sweet corn kernels, green chillies and bring it to a boil.

*Now turn the heat to medium and let it simmer for 4-5 minutes and keep on skimming on the top.

*Then add carrot, salt, more sweet corn kernels and keep on simmering for 4-5 minutes or until it starts to thicken.

*After 5 minutes, add French beans and continue simmering.

*Now pour half of the soup in another pot and keep it aside on low heat for egg drop sweet corn soup.

*Then in the veg sweet corn soup add vinegar, half of the mixture of corn-starch slurry and white pepper powder and cook until thickened.

*Now for Egg Drop Sweet Corn Soup mix egg and water in a bowl, then start pouring it from a height into the soup kept aside while stirring continuously.

*Add vinegar and the remaining half of the corn-starch slurry and white pepper powder, keep on cooking until thickened.

*Now switch off the flames and serve both the soups hot in a serving bowl and garnish with spring onion and chilli oil.



