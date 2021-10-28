Winter special recipe: This delicious sweet corn soup will keep you warm

October 28, 2021 9:40:46 pm
The onset of winters brings with it a sense of joy and revelry. Marked by a season of festivities and a brand new year, it is also the time to enjoy warm, comforting bowls of soup.
So if you wish to enjoy the nip in the air with a bowl of soup tonight, then we have the perfect recipe for you, courtesy of chef Ranveer Brar who recently shared a delicious recipe for sweet corn soup. Made with delicious sweet corn with a dash of chilli oil, you can prepare it within 40 minutes.
Here’s the recipe:
Preparation time : 10 minutes
Cooking time : 25-30 minutes
Servings : 2
Ingredients
1 ltr – Water
1 cup – Sweet corn, crushed
2-3 fresh — Green chillies, chopped
1 – Medium carrot, small diced
Salt to taste
1 inch –Ginger, chopped
¾ – Sweet corn kernels
10-12 – French beans, chopped
⅓ cup – Cornstarch or arrowroot slurry
½ tsp – White pepper powder
½ tsp – Vinegar
For egg drop
1 – Egg
1 tsp – Water
For garnish
2 tbsp – Spring onion, chopped
½ tsp – Chilli oil (optional)
Process
*In a big pot, add water, crushed sweet corn kernels, green chillies and bring it to a boil.
*Now turn the heat to medium and let it simmer for 4-5 minutes and keep on skimming on the top.
*Then add carrot, salt, more sweet corn kernels and keep on simmering for 4-5 minutes or until it starts to thicken.
*After 5 minutes, add French beans and continue simmering.
*Now pour half of the soup in another pot and keep it aside on low heat for egg drop sweet corn soup.
*Then in the veg sweet corn soup add vinegar, half of the mixture of corn-starch slurry and white pepper powder and cook until thickened.
*Now for Egg Drop Sweet Corn Soup mix egg and water in a bowl, then start pouring it from a height into the soup kept aside while stirring continuously.
*Add vinegar and the remaining half of the corn-starch slurry and white pepper powder, keep on cooking until thickened.
*Now switch off the flames and serve both the soups hot in a serving bowl and garnish with spring onion and chilli oil.
