Craving something sweet but don’t want to cheat on your diet? Try this healthy dessert

Often, when we are on a diet, we get this strong urge to ‘cheat‘. In other words, when we are trying to stay away from certain foods that may be counter-productive to our diet goals, we get the craving to eat those exact same things.

Dessert lovers will vouch for the fact that it is incredibly difficult to stay away from certain recipes. If you wish to satiate your taste buds just a little bit today, go ahead and do it. While it is okay to cheat on your diet sometimes, you do not have to compromise on your health.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a delicious dessert recipe on Instagram that involves three healthy ingredients only. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

Ingredients

* 300 gm silken tofu

* 40 gm maple syrup

* 3 tbsp unsweetened dark chocolate

Method

In a blender, add everything one by one and blend until it’s thick and creamy.

Pour the mixture in a glass and freeze it for 30 minutes.

Add some berries or nuts depending on your taste.

This dish can be enjoyed at any time of the day. You can serve them in mason jars or glasses, as shown in the video.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!