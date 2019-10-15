Sustainable living: Why consuming organic food is good for health

It is often said that ‘we are what we eat’. As much as it is essential to have a nutritious diet, a proper balance of protein, carbohydrates, fat, fibre, vitamins, and minerals for a healthy lifestyle, it is also important to observe the effects of it on the environment. In India, a major problem of lack of nutrition in diet due to adulteration may lead to problems such as obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, depression and eating disorders.

Advertising

It is important to understand what you eat because the right food choices lead to a healthy mind, body and soul. with more awareness, the consumption of organic or naturally grown food has increased.

Adopting an organic diet is a wise choice for both the environment as well as personal health. Organic items are free from harmful components and more nutritious than regular food along with better taste, while being sustainable in the long run.

Free from harmful pesticides and chemicals

Advertising

Pesticides and chemicals such as fertilisers and herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides are majorly used in conventional agriculture which are dangerous for health, especially for children and pregnant women, as they can cause serious health issues like cancers, brain tumours, leukaemia, immune disorders, infertility, cardiac disease, hypertension, Alzheimer’s and numerous other diseases. In organic farming, naturally derived pesticides are used, in place of synthetic pesticides that are common in conventional farming. Natural pesticides are non-toxic, thus eliminating the risk of major health issues.

Better quality

Organic vegetables and fruits ensure high quality as they are grown using natural methods of agriculture, without chemicals and toxins. Organic food products are always fresh because they are not treated with any preservatives or wax for longer a shelf-life. Though they do not taste like our favourite junk food, which is more spicy and sugary, they are rich in flavour thanks to the use of natural fertilisers such as manure and compost.

Supports environment

They are environment-friendly as organic vegetables, fruits, and dairy products are not treated with harmful chemicals or pesticides, which are not only dangerous to us to consume, but also for farmers and people living near farm areas. Chemicals can contaminate soil, water, and other plants too. Organic farming includes natural cultivation practices, which increase soil fertility, conserve water and reduce pollution. It also helps in reducing carbon dioxide, slows down climate change and the effects of global warming.

Organic food is GMO- free

In Genetically Modified Organisms, structural DNA of plants and animals are changed through the process of genetic engineering or Gene Technology. It’s used to improve levels of nutrition and create specific traits. However, they have higher levels of toxic chemicals and pesticides, which can cause organ damage, gastrointestinal disorders, among other ailments. Antibiotics and other growth hormones can also have major health effects, while reducing one’s immunity. Non-GMO foods contain more nutrients, such as omega fatty acids, vitamins and minerals.

Organic farming keeps the soil healthy

What you buy at the time of grocery shopping tells a lot about your health as well as the environment. Conventional foods are sprayed with harmful chemicals that kill living organisms which is needed by the soil to become nutrient-rich. Once these organisms get killed or replaced by synthetic fertilisers, it becomes more harmful and toxic.

“Even organic dairy products such as milk, yoghurt, cream, cheese are rich in nutrients, have higher level of omega 3 fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin A and vitamin B. Therefore, organic products are much safer and because of high nutritional value, protect us from various diseases and help in reducing the risk of heart disease, preventing skin diseases, cancer, arthritis, and numerous eye diseases, while providing strength to our immune system,” said Rishabh Chokhani, Founder, Naturevibe Botanicals.

With an increased number of people suffering from health issues, switching to organic food is the right decision for better health.