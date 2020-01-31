Sustainable living: After Air New Zealand’s edible cups, French pastry chef serves sugary receipts

French pastry chef Ludovik Gerboin in Bavaria started printing edible sales receipts. (Source: Pixabay.com) French pastry chef Ludovik Gerboin in Bavaria started printing edible sales receipts. (Source: Pixabay.com)

Amid all the narrative around sustainable living, when German authorities ordered printing of paper receipts for every purchase with effect from January 1, 2020, a French pastry chef decided to register his protest in a unique way. Opposing this order, Ludovik Gerboin in Bavaria started printing edible sales receipts made of sugar, mounting them on every pastry.

The rule backfired with a lot of environmentally conscious bakers across the country, who also claimed that customers often refused to take the receipts. While there is no picture available on social media about the pastry chef’s creative revolt, such initiatives to generate awareness always helps movements.

Earlier, we had reported how Air New Zealand began serving coffee in edible cups on its flights to minimise onboard waste production. The new cups tailor-made for Air New Zealand have been brought out in vanilla flavour and are resistant to melting from warm fluids, such as coffee.

In their official release, Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave mentioned that while the cups are compostable, the ultimate goal would be to remove these totally from landfills. “We’ve been working in partnership with innovative New Zealand company Twiice to explore the future of edible coffee cups, which are vanilla flavoured and leakproof. The cups have been a big hit with the customers who have used these and we’ve also been using the cups as dessert bowls,” Chave informed.

Back in July 2019, the airline announced that condiments like salad dressing and soy sauce would be served in small reusable bowls instead of individual plastic packets so that they accumulate lesser plastic waste. Air New Zealand has also won the Sustainable Business Leadership Award at the Deloitte Top 200 awards in Auckland for such initiatives.

There are also edible straws available in the market since regular plastic straws are seen as a source for waste. After the introduction of paper and steel straws that can be resued, edible straws add more crunch to your drink as well as reduce plastic waste which is one of the major components of undegradable waste.

