What is ‘sushi terrorism’, the viral video trend which has sparked outrage in Japan?

Sushi is one of the most popular and celebrated dishes in Japan and visitors often look forward to dining in Kaitenzushi, also known as conveyer belt sushi or sushi train, which is a convenient and affordable type of sushi restaurant where the conveyor belt carries plates of sushi past the diners, who can take whatever they wish. But these much-loved sushi conveyor belts have horrified the Japanese after a number of viral videos show people violating all food and hygiene norms in these eateries.

Termed ‘sushi terrorism’ on Japanese social media, the video show pranksters messing up with food items, eating others’ orders, and putting saliva on them. These videos have caused an uproar in Japan, a country known to maintain high standards for cleanliness and hygiene.

In one of the most viral videos taken at a Sushiro diner in Gifu city, viewed nearly 40 million times on Twitter, a teenage boy can be seen licking the top of a communal soy sauce bottle and the rim of a teacup before putting them back on the conveyor belt. Later, he also touches sushi passing the belt with his licked finger. This video has reportedly inspired several other digital creators to follow suit in an attempt to get “viral”.

Another video showed customers spoiling passing the passing sushi plates by heaping wasabi on top of them. A different video has a diner licking the spoon in a communal green tea powder container.

BBC reported that the Gifu incident prompted a 5 per cent slump in the Sushiro parent company’s stock price earlier this week. “We have implemented thorough disinfection and disposal of soy sauce bottles in the store where the incident apparently occurred. We’d like to consult with police after conducting a thorough internal investigation,” the restaurant chain said in a statement, adding that they have launched a formal police complaint against the offender.

Lmao theres trending topic in Japan of “sushi terrorism”started when a kid licked sushi & cups in conveyor belt in Sushiro Restaurant.Which led to posts of other bad behaviours in sushi outlets like stealing food & putting wasabi in conveyors. Guess Japan’s not so clean after all pic.twitter.com/mbzXCv8e22 — Rihito says 我的推特账户已被归还 (@RihitoPhysicist) February 1, 2023

It added that the restaurant chain has replaced all the soy sauce bottles and cleaned all the cups. At the Gifu branch and others nearby, customers can now take utensils and condiments to their tables from a serving point. Additionally, diners will also be able to request disinfected tableware nationwide.

Two other affected restaurant chains, Hama-sushi and Kura Sushi, also plan to take legal action, with the latter now planning to install cameras above conveyor belts to monitor customers, AFP quoted Jiji press agency.

Following these viral videos, social media erupted with the Japanese expressing their anger and sheer discomfort toward this unhygienic trend. While one wrote, “I can’t go to conveyor belt sushi anymore”, another added: “Where did our morals go?”

