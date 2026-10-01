How Suryakumar Yadav balances favourite foods with fitness: ‘Butter chicken, biryani never went off the menu’

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recently shared how he maintains his physique and admitted he enjoys carbohydrate-heavy foods like butter chicken and biryani. “Once or twice a week, it is fine. It depends upon the quantity…how much you want to eat. Butter chicken never went off the menu. It was always there. Biryani is always there. But we used to plan it…the portion size and everything. So, you can’t actually cut down on that. You can eat it, but then portion is what matters the most,” he told Humans of Bombay in an interview.

Taking a cue from his admission, we asked an expert about how staying fit doesn’t necessarily mean saying goodbye to your favourite foods.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal stressed that, from a nutrition perspective, this distinction matters, as a healthy diet doesn’t have to be built around a list of foods that are permanently “allowed” and “forbidden”. “What matters more is the overall dietary pattern, portion size, frequency and nutritional balance,” said Goyal.

Biryani and butter chicken can both be energy-dense depending on how they are prepared. “Biryani may contain substantial amounts of rice, oil or ghee, while butter chicken can be relatively high in fat because of ingredients such as butter, cream or oil. Having large portions frequently can therefore make it easier to consume more calories than the body requires,” noted Goyal.

Can you have butter chicken in an athlete’s diet? (Photo: AI Generated) Can you have butter chicken in an athlete’s diet? (Photo: AI Generated)

But enjoying a moderate portion occasionally is very different from eating these foods without considering quantity. “This is where portion control can make a practical difference. Instead of eliminating a favourite food, someone can enjoy a smaller serving and balance the rest of the meal with vegetables, salad, curd or another nutrient-rich accompaniment,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

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Professional cricketers have substantially higher physical demands and may require more energy depending on their training and match schedule. Their dietary needs also change according to training load, travel and competition. “The bigger lesson for the general population is therefore not to copy an athlete’s exact diet, but to understand the principle behind his approach. Portion control can also make a diet psychologically easier to sustain. When people believe that their favourite foods are completely forbidden, cravings and an “all-or-nothing” approach can sometimes make adherence harder. Allowing occasional foods in sensible portions can make healthy eating feel more realistic over the long term,” said Goyal.

At the same time, portion control doesn’t mean that nutritional quality becomes irrelevant. “Most meals should still provide adequate protein, vegetables, fruits, fibre and nutrient-rich foods, while richer foods can be enjoyed in smaller quantities and at an appropriate frequency,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.