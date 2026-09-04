Suriya follows Mammootty’s diet advice at 51

Tamil actor Suriya recently revealed that his mindful approach to diet and eating habits is inspired by veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty’s practical approach to nutrition. “I still remember Mammootty sir’s advice. I eat whatever I like, but not the portion I would like to eat. That’s very important advice for me: to have a half stomach and just eat whatever I like,” Suriya told Hollywood Reporter India.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Suriya also emphasised another non-negotiable part of health — never compromising on sleep. “And don’t compromise on 8-9 hours of sleep that will reset everything,” the 51-year-old actor said.

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Why does this advice matter?

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said this advice is important because most people fail in fitness not because they do not know what to eat, but because they struggle with quantity, consistency, and lifestyle balance. “Completely cutting out favourite foods may work for a few days, but it often leads to cravings, frustration, binge eating, and eventually giving up. Mammootty’s advice focuses on moderation instead of restriction. It allows a person to enjoy food while still maintaining control over portions. This is the difference between a diet that feels like punishment and a lifestyle that can actually be followed for years,” said Goyal.

From a nutrition perspective, portion control is one of the most underrated tools for weight management and metabolic health. “You do not always need to remove rice, roti, dosa, sweets, or your favourite meals from your life. What matters is how much you eat, how often you eat it, and what the rest of your day looks like. Eating what you enjoy in the right quantity helps create balance. It also reduces the guilt associated with food, which is extremely important for a healthy relationship with eating,” shared Goyal.

What does your diet look like? (Photo: AI Generated) What does your diet look like? (Photo: AI Generated)

Suriya’s statement also highlights that fitness is not built only in the gym. Sleep plays a major role in body composition, recovery, hormones, appetite, energy, and performance. “When sleep is compromised, hunger hormones can get disturbed, cravings may increase, metabolism may slow down, and the body may struggle to recover from workouts. Poor sleep can also increase stress levels, which further affects digestion, fat loss, muscle recovery, and overall health. This is why even a perfect diet and workout plan may not give results if sleep is consistently ignored,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

What makes this advice so impactful is its simplicity. “It does not promote fear around food. It does not tell people to survive on bland meals or follow extreme restrictions. Instead, it teaches discipline without deprivation. You can enjoy your favourite foods, but you need to respect portion size. You can work hard, train well, and stay active, but you also need to respect rest and recovery. Health is not about doing one thing perfectly; it is about bringing food, movement, sleep, and routine into balance.”

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For people trying to lose weight, improve fitness, manage cravings, or simply build a healthier lifestyle, Suriya and Mammootty’s message is extremely relevant. “Enjoy your meals, but eat mindfully. Stay active, but do not glorify sleeplessness. A fit body is not made through punishment; it is built through smart choices repeated consistently.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.