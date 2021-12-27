scorecardresearch
Suresh Raina enjoys the ‘season of sarson ka saag’; here’s a recipe you can try

The leafy greens used in this dish are rich in essential minerals and vitamins such as Vitamin A, iron and fiber.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 2:10:48 pm
raina-sarson-saag'Tis the season of enjoying sarson ka saag! (Source: Suresh Raina/Instagram, Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Winter is the perfect time to enjoy delicacies such as sarson ka saag, gobhi ke paranthe, and also gajar ka halwa.

ALSO READ |Top 5 reasons to eat bajra this winter (and a delicious recipe)

As such, cricketer Suresh Raina recently took to Instagram to share a reel of him making one such winter specialty — the absolutely delicious ‘sarson ka saag’! He aptly captioned his video, ”Season of #sarsonkasaag is here! #reels #family”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suresh Raina (@sureshraina3)

Sarson ka saag is traditionally made with leafy greens such as mustard leaves, spinach leaves and also bathua, that are fortified with essential minerals and vitamins like vitamin A, iron and fiber. It is traditionally eaten with makki ki roti, or flatbread made from cornflour which is a thicker version of a roti.

If you too have been craving for the same, here’s a recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Take a look here:

Ingredients for Sarson ka saag Recipe

*Fresh mustard leaves (sarson) – 5 bunches
*Fresh spinach leaves (palak) – 1 bunch
*Bathua – 1 bunch
*Olive oil – 5 tbsp
*Ginger sliced – 2 one-inch pieces
*Garlic sliced – 6-8 cloves
*Onions sliced – 2 medium
*Green chillies – 4
*Salt to taste
*Cornmeal – 2 tbsp

Method

Heat three heaped tablespoons of olive oil in a pan. Add ginger, garlic and onion and sauté for two to three minutes.

Roughly chop mustard leaves, spinach leaves and bathua. Add to the pan and stir. Break the green chillies and add to the pan.

Add salt to taste, and stir well. Let it cook till the greens turn soft and begin to release water.

ALSO READ |From amla to ber: Nutritionist shares top 5 winter foods

Step 4

Add cornmeal dissolved in little water, and continue to cook till the greens are completely cooked. Cool and grind to a coarse paste.

Transfer into the pan. Add the remaining olive oil and mix. Simmer for two to three minutes. Serve hot with makki ki roti.

Do try this recipe and let us know how you liked it!

