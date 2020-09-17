This bakery made 71 ft-long ‘NaMo’ cake to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday

A Surat bakery prepared a corona warrior-themed cake on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. (Source: narendramodi/Instagram, breadliner/Instagram)

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, a bakery in Surat, Gujarat, made a grand cake as a tribute. Based on the theme of corona warriors, the cake made by Breadliner bakery was 71 ft long and weighed 771 kg. The cake is to be distributed among children.

View this post on Instagram A BIG SALUTE TO CORONA WARRIORS A post shared by BREADLINER (@breadliner) on Sep 16, 2020 at 11:50am PDT

Apart from this, the bakery will also be hosting a digital cake cutting ceremony. After bring distributed among children, the remaining cake will be divided into 500 gm each and be sold at the bakery’s several outlets, from Vapi to Vadodara, in Gujarat.

The bakery has reportedly been celebrating PM Narendra Modi’s birthday for the past three years and also conducting a social awareness programme. About this year’s event, Nitin Patel, organiser, was quoted as saying, “The cake cutting ceremony on PM’s birthday was held while maintaining social distancing and all necessary precautions. At the event, seven corona warriors were also present. The cake has images of corona warriors, be it media, police, plasma donors and doctors. To ensure social distancing, we will be organising a digital event as well.”

Read| Narendra Modi birthday: How the Prime Minister made ‘gamchha masks’ fashionable

“Digital Namo cake weighing 711 kg was cut by corona warriors to send the message that we will win from corona and we will pass all the challenges that come our way,” Ashmita Shiroya, ex-mayor of Surat, was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd